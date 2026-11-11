One Month Of Governor's Rule In KP: Where Is The Roadmap For Peace?

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) One month has passed since the imposition of Governor's Rule in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the declaration of an emergency in 12 districts. However, the provincial government and assembly remain suspended, while administrative powers continue to rest with the governor.

On October 11, President Asif Ali Zardari announced Governor's Rule in the province and an emergency in 12 districts under Articles 232 and 234 of the Constitution, citing increasing terrorist incidents and the deteriorating law and order situation.

Following the decision, Chief Minister Sohail Afridi, Speaker Babar Saleem Swati and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's provincial president Junaid Akbar were taken into custody. Chief Minister Sohail Afridi has remained in detention for the past month.

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An 11-member advisory council was formed to oversee the province's administrative and government affairs, while Area Development Councils were also established in districts affected by the emergency. The current administrative setup has been given a six-month tenure.

Several political parties, including Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Awami National Party (ANP), Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) and Jamaat-e-Islami, opposed the imposition of Governor's Rule. Meanwhile, Governor Faisal Karim Kundi also contacted various political leaders to take them into confidence.

Meanwhile, the current administration is pursuing reform measures and reviewing the financial affairs of the previous provincial government. Anti-encroachment operations are also underway in Peshawar and other areas.

However, despite the completion of one month under Governor's Rule, no clear policy has so far emerged to eliminate terrorism and improve the law and order situation in the province.