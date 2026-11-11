Three Killed, 13 Injured As Tablighi Jamaat Coach Collides With Motorcycle In D.I. Khan

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

Three people were killed and 13 others, including two women and a child, were injured when a coach carrying members of the Tablighi Jamaat collided with a motorcycle in Dera Ismail Khan.

According to Rescue 1122, a total of 16 people were affected in the accident. Rescue teams rushed to the scene shortly after receiving the report and provided first aid to the injured.

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The injured were subsequently shifted to Mufti Mahmood Hospital, while the bodies of the deceased were also transported to the hospital.

Rescue 1122 personnel carried out a timely operation to assist all those affected by the accident.