Russian Attack Damages Private House In Kyiv's Darnytskyi District
“A private house in the Darnytskyi district was damaged in an enemy attack. According to preliminary information, there were no casualties,” the statement said.Read also: Kryvyi Rih under massive Russian drone attack: Parts of city without electricity and heating
As Ukrinform reported, Ukraine's air defense forces neutralized 14 Banderol missiles and 130 drones used by Russian invaders to attack Ukraine starting in the evening of November 10.
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