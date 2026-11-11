Russian Attack Damages Private House In Kyiv's Darnytskyi District

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Kyiv City Military Administration reported this on Telegram.

“A private house in the Darnytskyi district was damaged in an enemy attack. According to preliminary information, there were no casualties,” the statement said.

Kryvyi Rih under massive Russianattack: Parts of city without electricity and heating

As Ukrinform reported, Ukraine's air defense forces neutralized 14 Banderol missiles and 130 drones used by Russian invaders to attack Ukraine starting in the evening of November 10.