Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish

Russian Attack Damages Private House In Kyiv's Darnytskyi District


Date: 2026-11-11 05:10:55

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Kyiv City Military Administration reported this on Telegram.

“A private house in the Darnytskyi district was damaged in an enemy attack. According to preliminary information, there were no casualties,” the statement said.

Read also: Kryvyi Rih under massive Russian drone attack: Parts of city without electricity and heating

As Ukrinform reported, Ukraine's air defense forces neutralized 14 Banderol missiles and 130 drones used by Russian invaders to attack Ukraine starting in the evening of November 10.

MENAFN11112026000193011044ID1111946239


UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search