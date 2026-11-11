Russian Strikes In Kharkiv Region Injure Woman, Damage Infrastructure

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, regional military administration head Oleh Syniehubov reported this on Telegram.

A 73-year-old woman in Kharkiv suffered an acute stress reaction. Medical assistance was also provided to a 44-year-old man who was injured in the city on November 9.

Russian forces used two missiles, four Geran-2 drones, six FPV drones, and 68 other UAVs of unidentified type to attack the region.

In Kharkiv, five apartment buildings, 58 garages, and 15 vehicles were damaged.

Residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were also damaged in several districts of the region, including the towns of Zolochiv, Balakliia, and Lozova.

In particular, 10 houses were damaged in Novopavlivka, while strikes in the Kharkiv and Kupiansk districts damaged private homes, administrative buildings, garages, and vehicles. Power lines and an educational institution were also damaged in the Lozova district.

According to Syniehubov, the transit evacuation center in Lozova received 158 people over the past day. Since it began operating, 68,801 people have registered there.

Russian nighttime attack on Chernihiv sparks fire at private enterprise, damages vehicles

As Ukrinform reported, one person was injured in a Russian missile strike on Kharkiv's Saltivskyi district overnight on November 11.