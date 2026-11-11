Russian Strikes Hit Energy Infrastructure In Southern Odesa Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Odesa Regional Military Administration head Oleh Kiper reported this on Telegram.

“Damage to energy facilities in the evening of November 10 and early on November 11 resulted in emergency power outages in parts of the Bolhrad, Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi, and Odesa districts,” Kiper said.

According to him, approximately 135,000 consumers remain without electricity.

The regional administration head added that a 70-year-old woman injured in the attack was hospitalized in extremely serious condition with multiple injuries, but doctors were unable to save her.

Russian strikes in Kharkiv region injure woman, damage infrastructure

As Ukrinform reported, three people were killed in Odesa in a Russian attack on an infrastructure facility.