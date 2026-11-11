Russian Strikes Hit Energy Infrastructure In Southern Odesa Region
“Damage to energy facilities in the evening of November 10 and early on November 11 resulted in emergency power outages in parts of the Bolhrad, Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi, and Odesa districts,” Kiper said.
According to him, approximately 135,000 consumers remain without electricity.
The regional administration head added that a 70-year-old woman injured in the attack was hospitalized in extremely serious condition with multiple injuries, but doctors were unable to save her.Read also: Russian strikes in Kharkiv region injure woman, damage infrastructure
As Ukrinform reported, three people were killed in Odesa in a Russian attack on an infrastructure facility.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment