Second Day Of Trilateral Talks Begins In Abu Dhabi

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was announced by Rustem Umerov, Head of Ukraine's Foreign Intelligence Service, on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

“We are beginning the second day of negotiations. First, we will meet in a trilateral format with the United States and Russia. After that, we will hold a separate meeting with our European partners. We are working,” he wrote.

As Ukrinform reported, trilateral talks in the Ukraine–Russia–United States format on ending the war began in the UAE capital, Abu Dhabi, on November 10.

During the first round of talks, the parties discussed security guarantees and Russia's demands, touched on Ukraine's postwar future, and agreed to hold a large-scale prisoner exchange in the near future.

Zelensky: Possibility of large-scale prisoner exchange discussed in Abu Dhabi

President Volodymyr Zelensky received a report from Ukraine's negotiating team following the first day of trilateral meetings between Ukraine, the United States and Russia. The president described the talks as constructive and quite substantive, and said he had set tasks for further diplomatic engagement. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio called the talks in Abu Dhabi productive, but said that“an agreement will not be reached overnight.”

Photo: Press Service of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine