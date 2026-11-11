Russian Attacks Cause Power Outages In Eight Ukrainian Regions

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the national power grid operator Ukrenergo on Telegra.

“Throughout the night and into the morning, the enemy continued attacking energy infrastructure facilities. As a result of these attacks, some consumers were without power this morning in the Dnipropetrovsk, Zhytomyr, Zaporizhzhia, Kyiv, Rivne, Kharkiv, Odesa and Chernihiv regions,” the statement said.

It noted that energy workers were working around the clock to repair damaged equipment and restore electricity to Ukrainian homes as soon as possible. Emergency repair work is under way wherever the security situation allows.

Ukrenergo also reminded consumers that on Wednesday, electricity consumption restrictions ranging from one to four queues were in effect in some regions. Emergency power cuts were continuing in the Kharkiv and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

Russia strikesinfrastructure in Nizhyn

As reported, Russian forces attacked energy facilities in the south of the Odesa region in the evening of November 10 and the morning of November 11, killing a woman.