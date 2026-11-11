Russia Attacks Six Major Power Substations Overnight PM Koretskyi

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Prime Minister of Ukraine Sergii Koretskyi announced this on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

“Tonight, Russia attacked six major power substations in the Vinnytsia, Kirovohrad, Zhytomyr and Cherkasy regions. Power lines of various voltage levels were damaged in the Kirovohrad and Rivne regions,” the statement said.

In addition, Russian forces struck a district heating facility in Kryvyi Rih, disrupting heat supplies to residential buildings. Repair work is currently underway in the city.

Apart from energy infrastructure, Russian forces also targeted railway facilities in the Dnipropetrovsk and Zhytomyr regions. In the Kherson region, an airstrike damaged a school building. Five apartment buildings were damaged in Kharkiv.

As of 10:00, at least 14 people had been reported injured. They are receiving the necessary medical assistance.

Russian attacks cause power outages in eight Ukrainian regions

As Ukrinform reported, Kryvyi Rih came under a massive Russian drone attack, leaving parts of the city without electricity and heating and damaging residential buildings, schools and kindergartens.