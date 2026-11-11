Russia Is Losing On The Battlefield, So It Is Using Winter As A Weapon Against Civilians Zelensky Says

MENAFN - UkrinForm) He made the remarks during a discussion with students at the University of Copenhagen, which he attended alongside Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, Ukrinform reports, citing the Ukrainian president's Telegram post.

“Winter has already become part of his [Russian leader Vladimir Putin's] operations. This is an operation against the civilian population. So, in 2026, he has failed in all his operations – every single operation on the battlefield. That is why he decided to launch an operation against the civilian population,” Zelensky said.

Russian battlefield losses amounted to 52,000 personnel in October, the president Zelensky said.

“Can you imagine what is going through the mind of their country's leader if he can allow them to lose 52,000 people in October?” Zelensky asked.

The president stressed that a hybrid war is now underway, extending beyond combat operations on land and in the air to include the use of winter as a weapon in a military operation against civilians. The aim is to divide people, intensify pressure on them, and sow chaos in cities.

Zelensky presents Northern European partners with plan for getting through

In a post about the meeting, the president also said that his discussion with the students had focused on European unity and the importance of supporting Ukraine, which is preventing Russian aggression from spreading further.

“I fully agree with Mette that allowing Russia to decide Ukraine's fate would open the way for it to make decisions about the rest of Europe. We must be stronger than the Russians. And we can achieve this only through unity,” he stressed.

As reported, Zelensky arrived in Denmark on November 1 for high-level meetings with regional leaders and defense officials.

Photo: Office of the President