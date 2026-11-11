Azerbaijan To Host Nationwide“Swimming For All” Competition On December 18

By Alimat Aliyeva

The nationwide“Swimming for All” competition will officially begin on December 18, bringing together swimmers of different ages from across Azerbaijan. The event is being jointly organized by the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Azerbaijan Swimming Federation as part of efforts to promote swimming, encourage healthy lifestyles, and expand public participation in sports.

The competition will feature 14 age categories, starting with participants aged 10–11 and extending to swimmers aged 61 and above. The categories include 10–11, 12–13, 14–15, 16–17, 18–20, 21–25, 26–30, 31–35, 36–40, 41–45, 46–50, 51–55, 56–60, and 61-plus.

Swimmers competing in each age category will have the opportunity to represent Azerbaijan at the international level. The athletes who finish first and second nationwide in their respective categories will qualify for the final stage of the“Swimming for All” project, which will bring together participants from Turkic-speaking countries.

The competition is scheduled to start at 10:00 a.m. at swimming pools operating across Azerbaijan.

The initiative is expected to provide swimmers of different generations with an opportunity to demonstrate their abilities, promote sporting activity, and strengthen cooperation among Turkic-speaking nations through sports.