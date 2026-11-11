Khankendi Football Club Plans To Relocate To Its Home City

By Alimat Aliyeva

Khankendi Football Club is planning to relocate to its namesake city once the necessary facilities, infrastructure, and technical resources have been established to support the team's permanent operations.

According to information provided by the club, its management intends to establish cooperation with the Khankendi city representative office to address organizational matters and identify a suitable building to accommodate the team.

Under the preliminary relocation plan, the club is expected to move to Khankendi after the necessary administrative and infrastructure arrangements have been completed and the winter season has passed. The move is also dependent on the creation of appropriate conditions for the players, coaching staff, and other club personnel.

However, an exact relocation date has not yet been announced. The timing will depend on how quickly the required facilities and logistical arrangements are put in place.

At present, the club continues to operate in Baku because the infrastructure needed for its permanent base in Khankendi has not yet been fully developed.

The planned relocation represents an important step in the club's efforts to establish a permanent presence in its home city. Once the move is completed, Khankendi FC will be able to conduct its daily operations closer to its namesake community, while contributing to the development of the city's sporting infrastructure and football culture.

The club's return will ultimately depend on the completion of the necessary facilities and organizational preparations.