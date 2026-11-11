Landmine Explosion Severely Injures Tractor Driver In Azerbaijan's Liberated Territories
A landmine explosion near the settlement of Girmizi Bazar in Azerbaijan's liberated territories has left a tractor driver seriously injured.
The incident occurred on November 11 in an open field while Iskandar Adil oglu Ismayilov, born in 1984, was operating agricultural machinery.
According to preliminary information, the explosion caused severe injuries to one of his legs and one of his arms.
Further details regarding the circumstances of the explosion and the injured man's condition have not yet been disclosed.
The incident once again highlights the continuing threat posed by landmines and unexploded ordnance in Azerbaijan's territories previously affected by occupation.
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