Azerbaijani Cinema And Cultural Identity Discussed At Paris Film Academy

By Alimat Aliyeva

The preservation of national cinematic traditions, the development of a new generation of creative professionals, and the role of audiovisual art in bringing Azerbaijan's history and realities to international audiences were among the key topics discussed during a meeting at the Paris Academy of Cinema and Audiovisual Arts.

Shafag Mehraliyeva, Executive Director of the House of the Writer and Founding Director of the Communications and Digital Media program at ADA University, met with Benattou Benichou, founder and director of the Paris Academy of Cinema and Audiovisual Arts, and its president, Salya Ayache.

The meeting focused on the future of cinema in Paris, the promotion of national culture through filmmaking, and the education of a new generation of film professionals at a time when intercultural dialogue and creative exchange are becoming increasingly important worldwide.

Established just three years ago, the Paris Academy of Cinema and Audiovisual Arts aims to preserve the rich traditions of French cinematography while nurturing emerging creative talent equipped to meet the demands of the modern film industry.

The participants exchanged views on the prospects for cinematic development, the representation of national identity on screen, and the impact of emerging technologies on the creative process.

Benattou Benichou noted that the Azerbaijani films he had watched reflected the depth of the country's national culture and a strong sense of cultural pride. In his view, cinema should not be reduced to a showcase of technical capabilities and visual effects. Above all, it should remain an art form rooted in artistic expression, creative thinking, and national values.

He emphasized that restoring the artistic essence and spirit of cinema is one of the major challenges facing the industry today. Against the backdrop of rapid advances in artificial intelligence and digital technologies, he stressed the importance of continuously developing the professional expertise and creative potential of those working in the film sector.

During the visit, Mehraliyeva also became acquainted with projects undertaken by the Academy's faculty and students. One of the institution's distinctive educational approaches is its emphasis on giving students hands-on experience at different stages of film production.

Students are encouraged to develop a broad range of professional skills rather than specialize in a single area. Their training encompasses screenwriting, cinematography, editing, and film production. Through this multidisciplinary approach, the Academy seeks to prepare versatile professionals capable of understanding filmmaking as an integrated creative process and responding to the evolving needs of the industry.

The discussions also addressed the history of Azerbaijani cinema, its role in preserving national identity, and its potential to communicate Azerbaijan's realities to the international community.

Sharing her views, Mehraliyeva highlighted the historical development of Azerbaijani cinema and underscored the contribution of prominent creative figures to the formation and preservation of the country's cinematic traditions.

She noted that the Academy's objectives closely align with those of Azerbaijan's cultural and educational institutions.

"Azerbaijani national cinema has a history and traditions as rich as those of world cinema. However, a significant period of its development took place under the influence of censorship imposed on the arts during the Soviet era. Under these challenging circumstances, the defining characteristics of Azerbaijani cinema were shaped primarily by the work of outstanding creative personalities, their national spirit, and their deep attachment to their cultural heritage," Mehraliyeva said.

She also emphasized the importance of the Karabakh conflict as a central theme in Azerbaijani cinema following the restoration of the country's independence.

"Following the restoration of our independence, the Karabakh conflict and its devastating consequences became one of the major themes of our national cinema and occupied a prominent place in the cultural and artistic life of Azerbaijani society.

The historic victory Azerbaijan achieved in the Patriotic War six years ago and the liberation of its territories from occupation represent a subject of extraordinary historical significance and scale. I am confident that artistic works inspired by these events, whether in literature, cinema, or other fields of art, will continue to be created for many years to come," she stated.

Mehraliyeva further pointed to the newly established Communications and Digital Media program at ADA University, noting its shared vision with the Paris Academy.

"The objectives of ADA University's newly established Communications and Digital Media program also resonate with those of the Paris Academy of Cinema and Audiovisual Arts. Our primary goal is to educate a new generation of professionals capable of communicating Azerbaijan's realities to the world," she added.

The meeting in Paris once again highlighted the importance of cinema as a powerful instrument for fostering intercultural dialogue, preserving national identity, and presenting historical narratives to international audiences.

Bringing together the professional experience and traditions of French cinematography with the national and cultural heritage of Azerbaijani cinema could create new opportunities for future cooperation and creative initiatives.

The central message emerging from the discussions was clear: although technologies continue to evolve, the essence of cinema remains rooted in human creativity, cultural memory, and a lasting commitment to the art of storytelling.