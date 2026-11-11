Victory Day Celebrated By Azerbaijani Community In Copenhagen

By Alimat Aliyeva

An event marking November 8 – Victory Day was held in Copenhagen, organized by the Azerbaijan Homeland Society in Denmark.

The event opened with the national anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan, followed by a minute of silence in memory of the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the country's freedom and territorial integrity.

In their speeches, Mehriban Safaraliyeva, chairwoman of the society, and deputy chairman Amid Huseynov highlighted the historical significance of the 44-day Patriotic War, the solidarity demonstrated by Azerbaijanis living in Denmark during the conflict, and efforts to communicate Azerbaijan's position and rightful cause to the international community.

A video presentation dedicated to Victory Day was subsequently screened.

As part of the celebrations, participants also took part in an Azerbaijani history quiz organized through the Kahoot platform, testing their knowledge of the country's history and national heritage.

The event concluded with a reception for attendees, providing an opportunity for members of the Azerbaijani community to come together and celebrate the historic significance of Victory Day.