Russia Says It Detained Two Polish Agents

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) claimed on Wednesday that it detained two Polish agents who were gathering and forwarding intel about the country's military installations and the socio-economic state of the Kaliningrad region.

"As a result of operational investigative measures, two agents of the Military Intelligence Service of the Ministry of National Defense and the Internal Security Agency of the Republic of Poland were detained," the FSB said, according to TASS.

Seven other Polish nationals and three Russians were warned against espionage and treason, the report said.