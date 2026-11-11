France Raises Concerns Over Germany's Expanding Long-Range Missile Arsenal

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France has urged Germany to establish clear rules governing the use of long-range missiles in the event of a potential armed conflict with Russia, warning that a lack of clarity could increase the risk of Europe being drawn into a nuclear war.

The Financial Times (FT) reported the development, citing sources familiar with the matter.

According to the newspaper, Paris wants Berlin to align its rules for deploying long-range precision-guided missiles with France's nuclear doctrine.

“If the Russian side misinterprets the signal being sent, we could approach the nuclear threshold without even realizing it,” an unnamed French official warned.

France's concerns are reportedly driven by Germany's efforts to significantly expand its long-range weapons arsenal. Berlin is acquiring and developing several ground-based missile systems with ranges of between 500 kilometres and more than 2,000 kilometres.

These weapons could potentially strike targets deep inside Russian territory, raising concerns in Paris about escalation risks and the possibility of miscalculation in a confrontation between Russia and NATO.