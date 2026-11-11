Azerbaijan's Cheese Exports To Georgia Rise 55% In First Nine Months Of 2026

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Azerbaijan's exports of cheese and cottage cheese to Georgia increased significantly during the first nine months of 2026, with the value of shipments rising by 55% compared to the same period last year.

According to data released by the National Statistics Office of Georgia, the country imported 83.7 tonnes of cheese and cottage cheese from Azerbaijan between January and September, with a total value of $468,000.

The figures represent a 55% increase in monetary terms and a 33% rise in volume compared with January–September 2025, indicating stronger demand for Azerbaijani dairy products in the neighbouring market.

Georgia's overall imports of cheese and cottage cheese also recorded growth during the reporting period.

In the first nine months of 2026, the country purchased 6,220 tonnes of these products from international suppliers, worth a combined $33.4 million.

This marked a 13.6% increase in value and a 17.2% expansion in volume compared with the corresponding period of 2025.

Türkiye and Germany among Georgia's leading dairy suppliers

Türkiye was Georgia's largest supplier by volume during the reporting period, exporting 1,179 tonnes of cheese and cottage cheese valued at $4.97 million.

Germany followed with 972 tonnes worth $5.41 million, making it the largest supplier in monetary terms among the countries listed.

Russia supplied 909 tonnes valued at $4.1 million, while Poland exported 758 tonnes worth $3.93 million.

Italy also maintained a presence in the Georgian market, supplying 261 tonnes of cheese and cottage cheese valued at $2.77 million.

Despite the growth in Azerbaijani shipments, the country's share of Georgia's total cheese and cottage cheese imports remained relatively modest, accounting for approximately 1.3% of import volume and 1.4% of import value during January–September 2026.

For comparison, Georgia imported 7,495 tonnes of cheese and cottage cheese from international markets throughout 2025, with a combined value of $41.9 million.

Of that amount, Azerbaijan supplied 99.1 tonnes worth $474,000.

Notably, the value of Azerbaijan's cheese and cottage cheese exports to Georgia in the first nine months of 2026 has already reached approximately 98.7% of its total for the whole of 2025.