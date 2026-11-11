UK Maritime Agency Reports Incident Involving Tanker In Strait Of Hormuz

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

ISTANBUL, Nov 11 (NNN-Anadolu) -- The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said Wednesday it had received a report of an incident involving a tanker in the Strait of Hormuz, Anadolu Ajansi reported.

In a warning issued, the agency said the report came from military authorities but did not provide further details about the incident.

UKMTO said the crew's status, the extent of any damage, and the environmental impact were unknown at the time of the report.

No information was available about the nature of the tanker's cargo or its destination, name and the flag it was flying.

The agency advised vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz to exercise caution and report any suspicious activity as authorities investigate.

On Tuesday, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said that an oil tanker had struck a naval mine and exploded after using a route in the Strait of Hormuz that Tehran had not authorised.

The incident comes amid heightened maritime tensions in the strait following the US-Israeli offensive against Iran on Feb 28.

Iranian authorities have repeatedly warned commercial vessels against using shipping routes outside those designated by Tehran.

Despite diplomatic efforts and a memorandum signed by Washington and Tehran in June, disputes about navigation and maritime security in the strategic waterway have persisted.

--NNN-ANADOLU