Zelenskyy Says Trilateral Talks Discussed Potential Exchange Of Up To 1,500 Prisoners Per Side

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

ISTANBUL, Nov 11 (NNN-Anadolu) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that a large-scale prisoner exchange, potentially involving 1,000 or 1,500 people from each side, was discussed during trilateral talks with Russia and the US in Abu Dhabi, Anadolu Ajansi reported.

Speaking to reporters in Denmark on Tuesday, Zelenskyy said the possibility of an exchange had been raised and that US representatives would take the proposal to Russia.

“We discussed the possibility of an exchange. They want to do 1,000 for 1,000, maybe 1,500 for 1,500. Some kind of large-scale exchange. The Americans will go to Russia with this agenda,” he said.

Zelenskyy added that the Russian delegation raised territorial issues, but reiterated that such matters should be addressed at the leaders' level.

He said the sides would discuss de-escalation measures, energy issues, the situation in the Black Sea, a possible prisoner exchange and the prospect of a trilateral leaders' meeting, if possible on Wednesday.

Zelenskyy also stressed the importance of European participation in the negotiations, saying Ukraine sought to develop a common position with the European Union and the US.

Asked whether the latest negotiations could produce a different outcome from previous diplomatic efforts, Zelenskyy said:“We don't trust, but we hope.”

He argued that additional pressure on Russia was necessary, saying:“We need more pressure, less business with these guys.”

A new round of US-mediated peace talks between Russia and Ukraine commenced in the Emirati capital earlier Tuesday and will resume on Wednesday.

Moscow and Kyiv last held US-mediated peace talks earlier this year, with three rounds taking place on Jan 23-24, Feb 4-5, and Feb 17-18. The first two were held in Abu Dhabi, while the third took place in Geneva.

--NNN-ANADOLU