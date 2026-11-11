US Inflation Surprise Pushes Treasury Yields Higher And Weighs On Stocks

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)US financial markets came under pressure on Tuesday after October inflation data exceeded economists' expectations, strengthening concerns that the Federal Reserve may need to maintain a restrictive monetary policy or consider another interest rate increase. Treasury yields climbed, the dollar strengthened and major stock indices ended lower as investors reassessed the outlook for borrowing costs.

The Consumer Price Index rose 0.4% in October, above the 0.3% increase expected by economists surveyed by Reuters. Core CPI, which excludes food and energy prices, increased 0.3%, also exceeding the 0.2% consensus estimate. The readings followed a 0.6% monthly increase in headline inflation in September.

Treasury yields respond to inflation data

The US two year Treasury yield rose approximately 18 basis points to 4.731%, while the benchmark 10 year yield increased around 13 basis points to 4.988%. Shorter dated government bond yields are particularly sensitive to changes in expectations for Federal Reserve policy, making them an important indicator of how investors interpret inflation reports.

The increase in yields reflected concern that inflation may remain elevated for longer than previously anticipated. Higher government bond yields can also influence borrowing costs across the economy, affecting mortgages, corporate financing and the valuation of financial assets.

Equities face renewed pressure

Major US stock indices declined following the release. The S&P 500 lost approximately 0.38%, the Nasdaq Composite fell 0.74% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 0.31%.

Technology shares faced additional pressure, with Nvidia falling 5.5% during the session. The company's decline came amid wider concerns about AI valuations and developments surrounding the business. The broader market response demonstrated how quickly changes in interest rate expectations can influence growth oriented stocks.

Federal Reserve policy outlook becomes more uncertain

The inflation report increased market attention on the Federal Reserve's December policy meeting. Before the data was released, Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller had indicated that a core inflation reading of 0.3% could lead him to consider a 50 basis point increase.

A larger rate increase is not a confirmed policy decision. The Federal Reserve will have to assess additional economic information, including employment conditions, consumer spending and subsequent inflation readings, before determining its next move.

For investors, the latest figures create a more complicated outlook for equities and fixed income markets. Persistent inflation could keep borrowing costs elevated, while any moderation in future data may alter expectations again.