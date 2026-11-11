Azerbaijan's Household Income Rises 9.9% To $47.66B In Ten Months

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)In the period from January through October 2026, nominal household income in Azerbaijan totaled 81.01 billion manat ($47.66 billion).

According to data from the State Statistics Committee, this figure increased by 9.9% in nominal terms compared to the same period last year. By comparison, in the period from January through September 2026, the annual growth rate of nominal household income was 9.6%. Thus, by the end of October, the growth rate of household income had increased by 0.3 percentage points.

Positive trends were also observed in wage indicators. Specifically, in the period from January through September 2026, the average monthly nominal wage in the country stood at 1,172 manat ($689.51). This is 7.8% higher than during the same period in 2025. In the first eight months of the year, the annual growth rate of the average monthly nominal wage was 7.2%. Thus, by the end of September, the wage growth rate had increased by 0.6 percentage points.

Along with growth in household income and wages, changes in prices are also drawing attention. During the reporting period, the consumer price index, or inflation, was up 5.6%. By comparison, in the period from January through September 2026, annual inflation stood at 5.7%. This indicates that, as of the end of October, the inflation rate had slowed by 0.1 percentage points.