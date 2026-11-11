December Deadline Looms As EB-5 Investment Cost Set To Rise In 2027

File for the EB-5 Immigrant investor program before the price increase in January 2027

Shai Zamanian, a U.S.-licensed attorney and Founder of The American Legal Center in Dubai.

The current $800,000 EB-5 investment threshold is set to increase on January 1, 2027. Investors wanting to file should prepare before December ends.

- Shai ZamanianDUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Investors considering the U.S. EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program are entering the final weeks to file under the current $800,000 minimum investment requirement, ahead of a mandatory inflation adjustment taking effect on January 1, 2027.Under the EB-5 Reform and Integrity Act of 2022, the minimum investment for qualifying projects in s is currently $800,000. Beginning January 1, 2027, that amount will automatically adjust for inflation.Because the new threshold applies to petitions filed on or after the effective date, December 2026 effectively becomes the key filing window for investors seeking to qualify under the current $800,000 level.The exact 2027 investment requirement has not yet been announced by U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services. However, industry projections currently place the new minimum at approximately $900,000 to $937,500, depending on how the inflation calculation and statutory rounding provisions are ultimately applied.That could mean an increase of more than $100,000 for investors who delay filing into 2027.For families already considering relocation to the United States, the approaching deadline is particularly significant because EB-5 remains one of the most structured pathways to U.S. permanent residence.Unlike temporary visa categories that may depend on continued employment, employer sponsorship or changing visa policies, EB-5 is an immigrant visa category established under U.S. federal law. Qualifying investors can pursue permanent residence for themselves, their spouses and eligible unmarried children under the age of 21.Despite broader changes and uncertainty across U.S. immigration policy in recent years, the EB-5 program has maintained notable legislative stability. The EB-5 Reform and Integrity Act of 2022 strengthened the program's statutory framework, introduced additional investor protections and provided longer-term certainty for the Regional Center Program.Shai Zamanian, EB-5 expert and Managing Director of The American Legal Center, said the combination of stability and the approaching investment increase makes the remaining weeks of 2026 especially important for prospective investors.“EB-5 has remained one of the most predictable immigration pathways available to families seeking permanent residence in the United States,” Zamanian said.“Even as immigration policies have changed around it, the program has continued to operate under a clear statutory framework. The major issue facing investors now is cost. Those who are already considering EB-5 have a limited window to file while the current $800,000 investment level remains available.”Preparing an EB-5 petition can require significant documentation, particularly when demonstrating the lawful source and path of investment funds. Investors may also need time to select an appropriate project, complete financial transfers and prepare their immigration filing.For that reason, investors hoping to remain under the current investment requirement should not treat December 31 as a preparation date, but as the end of the filing window.With the January 2027 adjustment approaching, the message for prospective investors is increasingly clear: the $800,000 EB-5 investment opportunity is nearing its end.

Shai Zamanian

The American Legal Center

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December Deadline Looms as EB-5 Investment Cost Set to Rise in 2027 News Provided By The American Legal Center November 11, 2026, 09:46 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Education, Insurance Industry, World & Regional



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