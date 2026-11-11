ABIS Highlights Double Shot Injection Molding For Integrated Plastic Parts

double shot injection molding

two color injection molding

Mexico Mold Exhibition111

Mexico Mold Exhibition2

Mexico Mold Exhibition3

ABIS connects 2K injection molding and two color injection molding with material selection, coordinated tooling and production-ready part development.

SHENZHEN, GUANG-DONG, CHINA, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ABIS Mold Technology Co., Ltd. is highlighting an application-led approach to double shot injection molding, bringing product design, material selection, tooling and sample approval into a single development discussion. Through its dedicated technical resource, the Shenzhen-based company outlines how manufacturers can evaluate two-component plastic parts before committing to a mold concept or production arrangement.The resource covers 2K injection molding and two color injection molding through examples including razor handles, two-material grips and automotive logo components. It connects those familiar products with the less visible engineering decisions behind them: where the first shot is supported, how the second shot is introduced and how the combined component will be inspected.For product developers and sourcing teams, the central issue is whether combining two molded regions creates a useful, manufacturable product. A second color may support identification or appearance. A second material may provide a different contact surface or another defined function. Each choice has implications for the part, the mold and the equipment used to produce it.More Than a Second ColorThe terms used in this field often overlap, but the intended result needs to be clear. Double shot injection molding generally refers to a coordinated sequence involving two injection stages. The selected tooling arrangement positions the first molded section so that the second material or color can be added.2K injection molding refers to two-component molding. Those components may involve different materials, different colors or both. Two color injection molding places the emphasis on a visible color combination; it does not automatically mean that the finished part combines a rigid substrate with a softer material.That distinction helps establish the development brief. A decorative boundary needs an agreed appearance standard, while a soft contact area also introduces questions about feel, coverage, retention and use conditions. Treating these as separate requirements makes it easier to decide which properties belong to each molded region.ABIS's presentation uses the finished component as the starting point. Before the tool architecture is selected, the buyer and engineering team need a shared explanation of what the second shot contributes and how that contribution will be assessed.Familiar Products Reveal the Engineering ChallengeRazor handles provide one of the clearest examples on the company's page. Their visible color transitions and shaped gripping areas make the relationship between the two shots easy to recognize. The tooling behind that appearance, however, must control geometry, alignment and the boundary between the molded regions.For a handle with a rigid body and a softer contact area, the development review can examine where the user holds the product, which surfaces require coverage and whether the finished geometry interferes with assembly. These questions connect the visual design to the way the component will actually be used.Automotive logo components introduce a different set of priorities. Color separation, visible edges, mounting details and the relationship to the mating assembly may all affect acceptance. The same broad process family can serve these applications, while the material choices and tooling details remain specific to each part.The catalogue references offer a useful basis for a technical conversation. ABIS's resource uses them to open a more detailed discussion about the customer's own drawings, materials and acceptance requirements. This allows the conversation to progress from a familiar product to the specific features that will determine the new component's tooling and approval plan.Designing the Relationship Between the MaterialsThe interface between the two shots is a central engineering consideration. A visually clean boundary and a secure connection are different properties, and the design must explain which of them matters in the application.Where bonding is required, the exact resin grades need to be reviewed together. Broad polymer names are insufficient to establish compatibility. Resin-supplier guidance, the interface geometry and the intended processing conditions belong in the discussion, followed by testing appropriate to the finished component.Mechanical retention may also be relevant. A design can use geometry to help hold the molded regions together, subject to the available space, tooling access and expected loading. Other applications may require controlled movement between components rather than a permanently bonded interface.For a double shot injection molding project, the practical task is to define that relationship before the mold is finalized. The drawing and approval plan should make clear whether the requirement concerns retention, appearance, movement or a combination of properties. This gives the tooling team a measurable objective instead of an assumption about how two plastics will behave.A Coordinated Mold and MachineABIS's resource gives particular attention to matching the mold with its production equipment. This is important for an export tool, where the machine used for ongoing production may differ from the equipment available during development or initial trials.The review needs to address both injection units, including their arrangement, nozzle positions and shot requirements. It also needs to consider the mold envelope: platen dimensions, tie-bar clearance, mold height, opening stroke and the space required by the selected mechanism.Rotary, indexing, transfer and core-back arrangements offer different ways to position or expose the first molded section for the next shot. Their suitability depends on the component geometry and the production cell. No single arrangement should be assumed from the term 2K injection molding alone.Cooling connections, electrical and hydraulic services, core movements, ejection and machine interlocks also need an agreed interface. A tool may fit within the available dimensions yet still require further coordination before it can operate as intended.By bringing these checks into the early review, ABIS's approach connects the tool design with the conditions under which it will be used. For customers sourcing two color injection molding tooling for an existing machine, supplying complete machine specifications allows the engineering team to evaluate the actual installation rather than designing around an incomplete equipment description.Following the Part Through Both ShotsThe process sequence on ABIS's page moves through four practical stages: forming the first section, positioning it, introducing the second shot and then cooling, ejecting and verifying the combined part. Each stage provides a point at which the design and tooling requirements can be reviewed.The first molded section must provide the geometry needed for the next operation. Its location features, support surfaces and areas exposed to the second shot deserve attention because the second stage depends on the condition and position of that first section.The second stage adds further questions about material flow, venting, shut-offs and the interface. Once the combined part is released, inspection needs to address the agreed dimensions and appearance as well as any relevant joint or functional performance.For buyers, following this sequence helps connect a proposed mold concept to the evidence required for approval. It also provides a clear way to discuss responsibility when a part moves between tools, machines or facilities during the selected manufacturing route.Development Decisions Before Tooling ApprovalAn early design review should separate the features that are already fixed from those still open to change. This is especially useful when industrial design, product engineering and purchasing teams contribute different priorities to a two-component project.The exterior appearance may already be approved while the material combination remains undecided. Alternatively, the materials may be specified while the second-shot coverage is still being developed. Recording those distinctions helps establish what can be evaluated and what additional information is needed.Simulation and engineering analysis can support the review when their scope and inputs are appropriate. They should answer defined questions, such as how a proposed geometry may fill or where material behavior deserves further investigation. A simulation image is most useful when accompanied by the assumptions behind it.ABIS illustrates its resource with a razor-handle mold-flow analysis image, connecting process planning with a recognizable application. For a new project, the relevant analysis should follow the customer's own geometry, material data and tooling arrangement rather than relying on the outcome shown in a reference example.Appearance and Function Need Separate Approval CriteriaTwo color injection molding can place a material boundary directly on a visible product surface. Color consistency, edge definition, texture and permitted witness marks therefore need to be addressed as part of the specification.A drawing may define the nominal boundary, but the approval process should also explain how appearance will be judged. Reference samples, agreed viewing conditions and identified cosmetic zones can help the buyer and manufacturer interpret the requirement consistently.Functional criteria need equal clarity. If a second material forms a grip, the evaluation should reflect its intended use. If the component includes mounting features, their fit belongs in the assembly review. Reviewing appearance and function as separate acceptance items gives both teams a clearer record of what has been approved.The same principle applies to material retention. Any required test should identify the method, conditions and acceptance threshold. This makes sample evaluation more useful and helps avoid a late disagreement over whether an attractive part also meets the requirements that justified the second molding stage.Assessing Production Value Across the ProjectThe business case for double shot injection molding depends on more than the number of colors in the finished product. The comparison should consider what operations are combined, what handling remains and how the proposed approach fits the expected quantities.Integrating features during molding may reduce certain assembly or finishing steps. It can also introduce additional tooling mechanisms, material-management requirements and validation work. Those factors need to be assessed together to understand the overall manufacturing route.A separate overmolding operation may be considered alongside a coordinated two-shot cell. The comparison should account for how the first component is handled, located and introduced into the next tool. The appropriate choice depends on the project, rather than on a general assumption that one process is always preferable.For 2K injection molding proposals, ABIS's resource encourages a defined production scope. Export tooling, development samples and recurring molded-part supply represent different commitments. Identifying the required route helps purchasing teams compare quotations that cover equivalent responsibilities and deliverables.A Quotation Built on Usable InformationA useful request for quotation begins with current 3D CAD and a dimensioned drawing, supported by a clear revision reference. The two molded regions should be identifiable, with their intended materials, colors and surface requirements explained.The buyer should also provide expected quantities and identify the critical features. For an export mold, the required mold standard and complete machine information belong in the same brief. Trial quantities and the requested inspection scope help define the development work included in the proposal.For ABIS and its customers, a defined technical scope also creates a clearer basis for the commercial review. Tooling, trials, molded parts, secondary operations and delivery terms should be identifiable. Any unresolved decisions can then be recorded as assumptions or items requiring review before the project advances.This approach supports a more meaningful discussion about cost and timing. Geometry, cavity count, mold mechanism, steel selection, material pairing and sample requirements can all influence the proposed work. A project-specific quotation is therefore the point at which the technical discussion becomes a defined commercial commitment.From Sample Approval to Repeatable SupplyThe approval of a first sample is an important milestone, but the production relationship also needs a plan for subsequent batches, maintenance and changes. Buyers should know which drawing revision and material grades define the accepted part.For a multi-cavity tool, linking samples and inspection results to their source can support the evaluation. The parties can agree how samples will be identified and which checks are required before releasing the proposed process for the intended supply arrangement.Change control deserves similar attention. A later resin substitution, color change or modification to the second-shot coverage may affect requirements that were previously approved. The process for reviewing those changes should be understood before they become urgent production decisions.ABIS's broader offering connects mold development with injection molding and assembly. This provides a basis for discussing the handover between development and supply, including which activities the company will perform and which remain with the customer or another production facility.A Practical Starting Point for the Next ComponentThe company's dedicated resource brings double shot injection molding, 2K injection molding and two color injection molding into a common project framework: define the component, coordinate the manufacturing system and agree the evidence needed for approval.For manufacturers considering a new handle, grip, decorative element or automotive component, the next step is a focused engineering discussion. Existing references can explain the process, while the customer's current design establishes the actual requirements.ABIS invites product developers and sourcing teams to submit drawings, both resin grades, color and finish requirements, quantities and critical interface details for review. Customers requiring an export tool can include the intended machine specification so that tooling and equipment compatibility are considered from the outset.double shot injection molding2K injection moldingAbout ABISABIS Mold was established in 1996 in Shenzhen, China, adjacent to Hong Kong. Our factory covers an area of 12,000 square meters. Equipped with advanced equipment from Germany, Switzerland, and Japan, and supported by a highly experienced design and engineering team, ABIS is capable of manufacturing high-precision, multi-cavity molds to exacting tolerances, providing leading manufacturers with the tooling needed to produce high-precision molded products.We provide customers with custom automotive injection molding: and drone molds:, supported by integrated injection molding and product assembly services. ABIS integrates research and development, mold making, production, and assembly to offer a one-stop manufacturing solution. Professionalism, efficiency, innovation, an enterprising spirit, and mutually beneficial cooperation are our core values.Our injection molding machines have clamping forces ranging from 40 to 650 tons. Our annual production capacity exceeds 300 molds, and approximately 99% of our molds are exported to Europe and North America.plastic injection molding service:Media and Project ContactsKellyEmail:...MikeEmail:...Telephone / WhatsApp: +86 137 5101 7242Website: ABIS Mold

Kelly

ABIS Mold Technology Co., Ltd.

+86 136 8263 6597

...

double shot injection molding | 2K injection molding | two color injection molding

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

ABIS Highlights Double Shot Injection Molding for Integrated Plastic Parts News Provided By ABIS Mold Technology Co., Ltd. November 11, 2026, 09:59 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Consumer Goods, Electronics Industry, Energy Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.