MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Award-Winning Mixologist Demonstrates How to Make Classic, Lower- and No-Alcohol Cocktails Without Sacrificing Flavor

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- With the holiday season comes plenty of reasons to celebrate, and people aren't necessarily looking for the same thing when it comes to what they're drinking. Some may want a classic cocktail, while others prefer something lighter or without alcohol. Fortunately, there are plenty of ways to enjoy a great cocktail without compromising on flavor.“Cocktails are one of my favorite ways to bring people together. And great cocktails aren't one-size-fits-all,” says LP O'Brien, award-winning mixologist and winner of Netflix's Drink Masters.People are paying more attention to what they eat and drink, but that doesn't mean giving up the things they enjoy. Cocktails are easy to customize, making it possible to adjust the ingredients and alcohol content while keeping the flavors and balance that make a drink special. A lower- or no-alcohol option can be just as enjoyable as the original.This holiday season, O'Brien is showing how favorite cocktails like daiquiris and margaritas can be modified while keeping their signature flavor.“The same cocktail can be adapted for different tastes and occasions,” O'Brien says.“The great thing is there are more ways than ever to connect over a cocktail.”Whether you're hosting friends and family, heading out for a celebration or enjoying a quiet evening at home, there's a cocktail option for just about everyone. It's all about finding what you enjoy and making it your own.For more inspiration and to build a custom cocktail, visit CocktailsYOURWay.

Ainsley Giglierano

Distilled Spirits Council of the United States

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Netflix Drink Masters Winner LP O'Brien Shares Holiday Cocktail Inspiration News Provided By Distilled Spirits Council of the United States November 11, 2026, 10:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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