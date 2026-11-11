Beyond Veterans Day, Military And Veteran Families Need Year-Round Support

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Fisher House CEO Shares How Americans Can Make a Difference for Families Facing Medical Challenges

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Veterans Day is a time to honor the courage and sacrifice of those who have served, but is one day of thanks enough? For military and veteran families, challenges don't end on November 11. When a loved one needs medical care, families can face significant emotional, logistical and financial burdens, making year-round support essential.Ken Fisher, Chairman and CEO of Fisher House Foundation, has seen firsthand how important it is for families to stay close during these difficult times. The Foundation operates a network of more than 100“homes away from home,” offering free lodging to families of wounded, injured or ill service members and veterans receiving care at VA hospitals and military installations.“Our goal is to ease some of the financial and logistical burdens families face so they can focus on what matters most: supporting their loved one,” says Fisher.The Foundation's impact continues to grow. To date, it has served more than 570,000 military and veteran families, provided over 13.4 million days of free lodging and helped families save approximately $690 million. In 2026, the Foundation dedicated its 101st Fisher House in Montrose, New York, and is preparing to dedicate another at the Thomas H. Corey VA Medical Center in West Palm Beach. Additional Houses are progressing in Pittsburgh, with mobilization in Madison under discussion.Beyond providing families with a place to stay during medical care, Fisher encourages Americans to find ways to support military families throughout the year.“You don't have to give huge amounts of money, work in politics, or run a nonprofit to support military families. Volunteering, spreading the word, or even just saying 'Thank You' are all ways that anyone can make a big difference,” he says.To learn more, volunteer at a local Fisher House, donate airline miles or hotel points, or make a contribution, visit FisherHouse.

Michelle Horn

Fisher House Foundation

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Beyond Veterans Day, Military and Veteran Families Need Year-Round Support News Provided By Fisher House Foundation November 11, 2026, 10:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Military Industry, U.S. Politics



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