LYNK Mortgage Offers Up To $5,000 In Year-End Savings On Renovation And Rental Loans

LYNK Mortgage

Expanded leverage and loans up to $2.5 million support qualified investors seeking to close before December 31, 2026.

- Dee Toal-Brothers, Chief Executive Officer of LYNK Mortgage

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- LYNK Mortgage is offering qualified real estate investors potential savings of up to $5,000 on eligible renovation and rental-property financing as part of a limited-time initiative focused on completing transactions before the end of 2026.

The initiative covers eligible renovation loans and Debt Service Coverage Ratio (DSCR) Rental Loans for one- to four-unit investment properties. Appraisal and underwriting fees credited at closing and experienced investors may qualify for additional savings.

The offer accompanies updated lending guidelines that permit loan amounts of up to $2.5 million, increased from $1.5 million, allowing qualified borrowers to finance larger projects.

Financing for Renovations and Rental Properties

Under the company's updated lending guidelines, qualified borrowers pursuing light renovation projects may obtain financing of up to 92% of project cost, subject to a maximum of 75% of the property's after-repair value (ARV).

For heavy renovation projects, financing may reach up to 85% of project cost and 70% of after-repair value.

LYNK Mortgage has also increased the threshold for heavy renovation classification to $250,000, potentially allowing more renovation projects to qualify under its light renovation lending guidelines.

The programs are available to qualifying real estate investors, including borrowers with relatively limited investment experience. Certain light renovation loans may be available to investors who have completed as few as zero to three projects during the preceding three years.

“We know investors need financing that matches the pace of their projects,” said Dee Toal-Brothers, Chief Executive Officer of LYNK Mortgage.“Our focus is on helping qualified borrowers move promptly from appraisal to closing, while offering financing options suited to renovation and rental-property investments.”

Year-End Appraisal and Closing Deadlines

For the initial phase of the offer, borrowers must order an appraisal by November 20, 2026, and close by December 31, 2026, to qualify for applicable appraisal and underwriting fee credits. The company encourages investors with projects ready to move forward to begin the appraisal process promptly.

The company is offering potential total savings of up to $5,000, depending on loan amount, borrower experience, credit qualifications, property characteristics and other applicable factors.

The promotion is available for new applications for eligible business-purpose loans on one- to four-unit investment properties, subject to program guidelines and credit approval.

“The combination of increased loan capacity, renovation leverage and potential closing-cost savings can make a meaningful difference when an investor is evaluating the next project,” said Toal-Brothers.“The important first step is to get the appraisal ordered and determine what terms the project qualifies for.”

Moving Toward a December 31, 2026 Closing

LYNK Mortgage is emphasizing timely appraisal orders and underwriting so eligible renovation and rental-property transactions have an opportunity to close by December 31. Closing by that date is a condition of the promotional credits, not a guarantee of loan approval or closing.

Investors interested in the promotion are encouraged to contact LYNK Mortgage to discuss program eligibility, available lending terms and potential savings.

About LYNK Mortgage

LYNK Mortgage is the borrower-facing lending platform of LYNK, providing fast, flexible financing solutions for real estate investors with a focus on clarity, expertise, and reliable execution.

Offer Disclosure

Savings of up to $5,000 may include closing credits for appraisal and underwriting fees and discounts on origination, based on loan amount, investor experience, credit, and property. Not all borrowers will qualify for the maximum savings. Appraisal must be ordered by November 20, 2026, and the loan must close by December 31, 2026. Available on new applications only, for business-purpose loans on 1–4 unit investment properties through LYNK Mortgage's eligible renovation and DSCR Rental Loan programs. New construction, bridge financing, Expanded program loans, and properties with five or more units are excluded. Leverage shown is maximum available; actual terms depend on credit, experience, and project scope. Subject to credit approval and program guidelines. Offer may change or end without notice.

This communication is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy any securities. Any securities offerings are made pursuant to exemptions from registration and are available only to qualified investors. Past operational results are not indicative of future performance.

Michael Temple

LYNK Mortgage

+1 908-295-7057

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

LYNK Mortgage Offers Up to $5,000 in Year-End Savings on Renovation and Rental Loans News Provided By LYNK Capital November 11, 2026, 10:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Real Estate & Property Management



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.