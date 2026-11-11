26-Year-Old Woman Found Dead In Locked Flat In Bengal's Baranagar Murder Suspected

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Nov 11 (IANS) The body of a 26-year-old woman was recovered from a locked flat in the Lake Palli area of Baranagar in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district, triggering suspicions of murder, the police said on Wednesday.

The deceased, identified as Anjali Sau, was found inside a fifth-floor flat late on Tuesday night after personnel from Baranagar police station broke open the door. The circumstances surrounding her death remain unclear, but investigators are not ruling out murder.

A police officer said the body was found lying on the floor, with injury marks also visible on it. These findings have raised suspicions among investigators, who are awaiting the post-mortem examination report to establish the cause of death.

According to local residents, Anjali's sister and brother-in-law had been living in the flat for around four years. However, they had recently shifted to Serampore in Hooghly district because of their business commitments.

On Monday, Anjali's brother-in-law, who owns the flat, handed over its key to a neighbour, Latika Manna, before leaving. Latika reportedly told the police that Anjali collected the key from her and went to the fifth-floor flat on Tuesday afternoon.

Later that afternoon, Anjali's sister tried calling her but received no response. Concerned over her inability to contact Anjali, she got in touch with the neighbours and asked them to check on her.

The neighbours knocked repeatedly on the flat's door but received no response. They subsequently alerted the Baranagar police. A police team reached the spot and broke open the door, only to find Anjali's body inside.

The body was initially taken to Baranagar State General Hospital and subsequently sent for a post-mortem examination.

The Baranagar police have launched an investigation and are examining CCTV footage from cameras installed in and around the locality. Investigators are also questioning neighbours and other residents to reconstruct the sequence of events leading to her death.

The police said the post-mortem findings would be crucial in determining whether Anjali was murdered or died under other circumstances. The incident has caused considerable concern among residents of Lake Palli.