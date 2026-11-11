Over 31 Lakh Devotees Visit Hasanamba Temple As Annual Closure Rituals Begin In Hassan

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Nov 11 (IANS) More than 31 lakh devotees visited the famous Hasanamba temple in Hassan district this year, with the annual closure rituals commencing on Wednesday.

The temple's sanctum sanctorum was closed and sealed at 12 noon, marking the end of the annual darshan period. The temple will remain closed until it reopens next year as per tradition.

The district administration had extended public darshan hours until 3 a.m. on Wednesday, considering the large number of devotees arriving to seek the blessings of Goddess Hasanamba.

The temple authorities have collected Rs 25.36 crore through the sale of entry tickets and laddu prasada during the annual darshan period, officials said.

Chief Priest Nagaraj and his team performed the traditional rituals, including Naivedya Samarpana and Alankara Visarjana, before the sanctum sanctorum was closed.

Excise Minister and Hassan District In-charge Minister Shivalinge Gowda, MPs Shreyas Patel and Sunil Bose were present during the closure ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Priest Nagaraj said the sanctum sanctorum was closed and sealed at noon, following traditions that have been observed for generations.

"Like every year, rituals that have been followed for time immemorial will be continued. On the first day, the Sudheekarana ritual was performed, and the goddess was adorned with ornaments and special attire. Today, these ornaments and decorations were removed, followed by the prescribed pujas," he said.

He added that prayers were offered seeking the goddess's protection and blessings for the people until the temple reopens next year.

"We will pray that the goddess protects everyone until next year. The goddess will ensure whatever has to happen. We cannot be overjoyed or otherwise, as everything is in her hands," Nagaraj said.

As per age-old traditions, the temple doors will remain sealed until the annual opening next year, when devotees will once again get an opportunity to have darshan of the deity.

The Hasanamba Temple in Hassan, Karnataka, features a historic 12th-century Dravidian and Hoysala-style gopuram (tower) and structure.

The temple is also known for long-standing beliefs that a ghee lamp lit before closure continues to burn throughout the year and that offerings placed inside the sealed sanctum remain preserved until the next opening, claims that have often been questioned by rationalist groups.

Flower garlands and cooked rice offerings (naivedya) placed inside the closed sanctum before the annual closure are believed to remain fresh, warm, and free of spoilage after being sealed away for nearly a year.

These claims have drawn long-standing debate and skepticism. Rationalist groups and organizations like the Bharat Gnan Vigyan Samiti (BGVS) have frequently questioned the claims and called for scientific investigations.

The temple is dedicated to Goddess Hasanamba and opens only once a year during the Deepavali/Diwali season (typically for about 7 to 12 days, from the Thursday after the Ashwija full moon to Bali Padyami).

For the 2026 festival season, the Hasanamba Temple opened ceremonially on October 29.