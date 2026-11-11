Kulgam Terror Attack: At Least 3 CRPF Personnel Injured After Terrorists Open Fire In Kashmir Valley

MENAFN - Live Mint) Three Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were injured in a terror attack on a CRPF camp in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district on Wednesday, (November 11), news agencies PTI and ANI reported citing officials.

According to officials, unidentified motorcycle-borne assailants opened fire on security personnel deployed at a checkpoint near Mir Bazar in Kulgam.

The incident took place at around 2:15 pm, when the attackers fired at the CRPF personnel before fleeing the spot. The injured personnel were immediately shifted to a hospital in Anantnag district for treatment.

Following the attack, security forces cordoned off the area and launched a massive search operation to track down the assailants.

Further details about the attack, including the identity of the attackers and the circumstances surrounding the incident, are awaited.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates