Kulgam Terror Attack: At Least 3 CRPF Personnel Injured After Terrorists Open Fire In Kashmir Valley
According to officials, unidentified motorcycle-borne assailants opened fire on security personnel deployed at a checkpoint near Mir Bazar in Kulgam.
The incident took place at around 2:15 pm, when the attackers fired at the CRPF personnel before fleeing the spot. The injured personnel were immediately shifted to a hospital in Anantnag district for treatment.
Following the attack, security forces cordoned off the area and launched a massive search operation to track down the assailants.
Further details about the attack, including the identity of the attackers and the circumstances surrounding the incident, are awaited.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates
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