YANGWANG Celebrates U9 Xtreme's 503.17Km/H World Record With Landmark Burj Khalifa Display

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Dubai, UAE, November 2026: YANGWANG, BYD's flagship luxury new-energy vehicle brand, has celebrated the U9 Xtreme's world-record 503.17km/h top-speed achievement with a major event in Dubai that featured a special light and projection display on the Burj Khalifa. Borderless Finance. AI-Native. Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap. Join the waiting list. Earn

The evening showcase welcomed approximately 3,000 international media representatives and VIP guests from around the world, bringing a global audience together to celebrate incredible achievements in automotive performance, technological innovation and brand development.

A world-record milestone for electric performance:

On 1 November 2026, the YANGWANG U9 Xtreme reached a top speed of 503.17 km/h on Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed International Road (E11) in Abu Dhabi's Al Dhafra Region, setting a pair of new Guinness World Records: highest speed achieved by a production car in a single-direction run, and highest speed achieved by an electric production car in a single-direction run. The speed has also been recognised by the FIA, the governing body of world motorsport.

Driven by racing driver Marc Basseng, the 3019PS all-electric hypercar surpassed its previous benchmark of 496.22 km/h, achieved at ATP Papenburg in Germany in September 2025. The 500 km/h threshold has been pursued by the automotive industry for a century, and YANGWANG's engineers have taken production cars past it in just three years since the start of the U9 project.

Two days on the E11:

The record was set over two days of running, with the full cooperation of the local authorities. In total, 10km of road was available for closure, with a longest straight of seven kilometres for the top-speed runs. The attempt underscores Abu Dhabi's capacity to host landmark automotive achievements, supported by advanced infrastructure and close coordination with local authorities.

Two runs on 31 October produced a maximum speed of 490 km/h. YANGWANG's engineers then worked overnight, adjusting the rear-wing angle to increase rear-axle downforce, reprofiling the suspension software, fine-tuning tyre pressures and optimising battery and motor temperatures ahead of each run. On 1 November, the first pass confirmed the gains and the second delivered the new record of 503.17 km/h.

Marc Basseng said:“Breaking a world record once is extraordinary but doing it again in such a different environment is truly special. At these extreme speeds every detail matters, and none of this would have been possible without the incredible YANGWANG engineering team.”

A landmark celebration on the Dubai skyline:

The Burj Khalifa display formed the centrepiece of the celebration evening, bringing the U9 Xtreme's achievement to one of the world's most recognisable landmarks. A series of brand activities accompanied the display, giving guests further opportunities to discover YANGWANG and the technology behind its record-breaking vehicle.

For YANGWANG, the U9 Xtreme represents a continuing drive to explore how new-energy technology can extend the boundaries of automotive capability.

Lucas Bellieud, Managing Director of Al-Futtaim Electric Mobility, said:“For a production car to pass 500 km/h for the first time, on electric power and on a road in Abu Dhabi, says a great deal about where this industry is heading and the role the UAE is playing in it. The technology behind this record, from the Blade Battery to the intelligent body control, comes from the same engineering base as the vehicles our customers drive every day. We are proud that YANGWANG chose the UAE for this moment, and for what it shows drivers here about how far new-energy vehicles have come.”

Global brand recognition for BYD:

During the evening, the World Branding Awards trophy was formally handed over to BYD Executive Vice President Stella Li, following BYD's recognition as Brand of the Year in the Automobiles category at the Global Tier. The award was originally presented at Hampton Court Palace in London on 3 November.

Organised by the World Branding Forum, the awards assess brands through brand valuation, consumer market research and public online voting. Global Tier recognition honours international brands operating in at least 10 countries across three or more continents.

Stella Li, Executive Vice President of BYD, commented:“Reaching 503.17 km/h with the U9 Xtreme demonstrates what electric performance can achieve and reflects our engineers' determination to push beyond established boundaries. At the same time, being named Global Brand of the Year in Automobiles is also a recognition of the trust our customers place in BYD. These achievements inspire us to keep exploring what technology can make possible, from extraordinary performance to sustainable mobility that makes a meaningful difference in people's everyday lives.”

Celebrations to continue in Abu Dhabi:

The Dubai evening forms part of a wider programme of celebrations in the United Arab Emirates. On 7 November, a 110-vehicle parade featuring YANGWANG, DENZA and BYD models will take place in Abu Dhabi, with the U9 Xtreme leading the convoy from West Park to Emirates Palace.

Together, the events are connecting the record-breaking vehicle with BYD's wider new-energy vehicle portfolio, bringing international guests together to celebrate the achievement, explore sustainable technologies and look towards the future of mobility.

About Al-Futtaim:

Established in the 1930s as a trading business, Al-Futtaim today is one of the most diversified and progressive, privately held regional businesses headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Operating across more than 20 countries in the Middle East, North Africa, the CIS and Asia, the Group spans key sectors including automotive, financial services, real estate, retail, and health. Al-Futtaim's work is driven by a clear purpose: to enrich lives and elevate communities through practical, forward-looking solutions.

Employing a workforce of more than 40,000 people, Al-Futtaim represents a portfolio of over 200 of the world's most recognised and trusted brands, including Toyota, Lexus, IKEA, ACE, Marks & Spencer, and many more.

With a strong focus on digital innovation and artificial intelligence, sustainable growth, strategic partnerships, and empowering its people, Al-Futtaim's approach is anchored in long-term value creation. Its integrated business model positions the Group as a reliable partner to stakeholders, supporting customers, communities, and collaborators alike in navigating the needs of today while planning for tomorrow.

Underpinned by the values of respect, excellence, collaboration, and integrity, Al-Futtaim continues to build a legacy that reflects its responsibility to people, progress, and the planet.

About YANGWANG:

Launched in November 2022, YANGWANG stands as BYD's flagship luxury new-energy vehicle (NEV) brand. It represents BYD's pioneering spirit of exploration, ground-breaking automotive technology, and cutting-edge design, crafting premium NEVs that transcend what customers once deemed achievable.

About BYD:

BYD is a multinational high-tech company devoted to leveraging technological innovations for a better life. Founded in 1994 as a rechargeable battery maker, BYD now boasts a diverse business scope covering automobiles, rail transit, new energy, and electronics, with over 30 industrial parks in China, the United States, Canada, Japan, Brazil, Hungary, and India. From power acquisition and storage to its applications, BYD is dedicated to providing zero-emission energy solutions that reduce global reliance on fossil fuels. Its new energy vehicle footprint now covers 6 continents, over 100 countries and regions, and more than 400 cities. Listed in both Hong Kong and Shenzhen Stock Exchanges, the company is known to be a Fortune Global 500 enterprise that furnishes innovations in pursuit of a greener world.

About BYD Auto:

Founded in 2003, BYD Auto is the automotive subsidiary of BYD, a multinational high-tech company devoted to leveraging technological innovations for a better life. Aiming to accelerate the green transition of the global transportation sector, BYD Auto focuses on developing pure electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles. The company has mastered the core technologies of the entire industrial chain of new energy vehicles, such as batteries, electric motors, electronic controllers, and automotive-grade semiconductors. It has witnessed in recent years significant technological advancements, including the Blade Battery, the DM-i and DM-p hybrid technology, the e-Platform 3.0, the CTB and iTAC technologies, the DiSus Intelligent Body Control System, the XUANJI Architecture, and the Super e-Platform. The company is the world's first carmaker to stop the production of fossil-fuelled vehicles on EV shift and has remained top of new energy passenger vehicle sales in China for 12 years in a row.