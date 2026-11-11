Boxpark Launches 'After Hours' For Dubai Fitness Challenge

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Complimentary Outdoor HIIT Boxing and Glow-in-the-Dark Zumba sessions will run throughout November The weekend programme gives residents and visitors of all fitness levels a new way to take part in Dubai Fitness Challenge 30×30 -p decoding="async" class="CToWUd aligncenter" src="#" data-bit="iit" /> Borderless Finance. AI-Native. Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap. Join the waiting list. Earn Dubai, United Arab Emirates – November 2026: Boxpark by Dubai Retail is bringing Dubai Fitness Challenge into the destination with the launch of 'After Hours', a programme of complimentary weekend fitness sessions running from 7 to 28 November. Featuring Outdoor HIIT Boxing every Saturday and Glow-in-the-Dark Zumba every Sunday, the programme invites residents and visitors of all fitness levels to take part in 30×30 against Boxpark's distinctive urban backdrop. After Hours Schedule:

Session Day Time Led by Details Outdoor HIIT Boxing Every Saturday 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM HIIT Boxing Club High-energy outdoor boxing sessions in a custom-built boxing ring at Boxpark Glow-in-the-Dark Zumba Every Sunday From 7:30 PM fitze Dance-led workout with silent-disco-style headsets, music and instructor cues

Hosted by resident fitness studio HIIT Boxing Club, Outdoor HIIT Boxing will bring high-energy training outdoors in a custom-built boxing ring at Boxpark, offering participants an engaging group workout as part of their 30×30 challenge.

Led by fitze, Glow-in-the-Dark Zumba will transform Boxpark into an after-dark fitness experience combining music and movement. Participants will receive silent-disco-style headsets, allowing them to follow every beat and instructor cue throughout the session.

Beyond the workouts, participants can make an evening of it and explore Boxpark's mix of homegrown restaurants, cafés and entertainment options before or after their session.

Whether joining a boxing workout or dancing through a Zumba session, 'After Hours' offers a fun and accessible way to get moving as part of Dubai Fitness Challenge.

For Media Enquiries:

Divya Bhatia, Account Manager, HAVAS Red |...

Leanne Gayem Guerrero, Account Executive, HAVAS Red |...

About Boxpark:

Boxpark, by Dubai Retail, offers distinctive shopping experiences and quirky dining options in an offbeat urban setting spanning 1.2 kilometres along Al Wasl Road. Inspired by urban renewal projects, it has attracted a host of original cafés, homegrown restaurants, bookstores and entertainment experiences for the whole family. From the vintage-inspired interiors at Roxy Cinema and a multi-themed escape room to Instagram-ready aesthetics, Boxpark is a go-to for foodies, artists and entertainers.

About Dubai Retail:

Dubai Retail is a prominent leader in Dubai's retail and leisure sector, managing one of the region's largest groups of malls and retail destinations under Dubai Holding Asset Management. Dubai Retail today reinforces its position as a key pillar of Dubai's retail sector, with a diversified offering that spans more than 58 iconic malls and lifestyle destinations.

Dubai Retail plays a pivotal role in shaping Dubai's tourism and cultural landscape, curating memorable experiences that resonate with residents and visitors year-round. Its destinations include world-class shopping malls such as Palm Jumeirah Mall, Nad Al Sheba Mall, The Outlet Village, Ibn Battuta Mall, and Dragon Mart; landmark lifestyle destinations including Bluewaters, JBR, and Palm West Beach; and strategically positioned retail centres that prioritise convenience and comfort for its visitors across the city.