6Th PPP MENA Forum 2026 Concludes Day One As Day Two Gets Underway In Dubai

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Government leaders, investors and infrastructure experts continue discussions on private investment, infrastructure growth and public-private partnerships across MENA Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Dubai, UAE: The 6th PPP MENA Forum 2026 has concluded its first day at Palazzo Versace Dubai, bringing together senior government officials, policymakers, investors, infrastructure developers and industry leaders to advance the next generation of public-private partnerships (PPPs) across the Middle East and North Africa. With day two now underway, the Forum continues to place private capital, innovative financing and strategic collaboration at the centre of regional efforts to accelerate infrastructure development, strengthen economic resilience and deliver sustainable growth.

Held under the theme“A New Era of Opportunity: Building a Stronger, More Resilient MENA Through PPPs,” the two-day Forum is taking place at a defining moment as governments across the region increasingly turn to public-private partnerships to deliver ambitious national development programmes, attract international investment and enhance essential public services.

The opening day brought into focus the expanding role of PPPs in transforming infrastructure delivery across key economic sectors, including transport, energy, water, healthcare, education, real estate and logistics. With governments seeking to balance ambitious infrastructure pipelines with fiscal sustainability, discussions highlighted the importance of mobilising private-sector expertise, strengthening investment frameworks and accelerating the transition from project planning to successful implementation.

A central focus of the Forum is the evolution of PPP models beyond traditional infrastructure into social and community development projects. Healthcare facilities, educational institutions, sports infrastructure and essential public services are emerging as increasingly important areas for collaboration, creating new opportunities for investors while supporting long-term economic and social development.

The Forum has brought together influential decision-makers and leading infrastructure specialists from across the region. Discussions have also placed significant emphasis on the changing landscape of infrastructure financing and procurement, examining how innovative funding mechanisms, improved regulatory frameworks and digital transformation can enhance project efficiency, strengthen investor confidence and create more sustainable partnership structures.

Beyond the conference sessions, the gathering provides an important platform for direct engagement between public-sector authorities and private-sector stakeholders, encouraging knowledge exchange, investment dialogue and the development of commercially viable partnerships.

With day one successfully wrapped up, day two is now underway, continuing the conversation on regional PPP opportunities, investment trends, successful project delivery models and the future of public-private collaboration in shaping a more competitive, connected and resilient MENA economy.

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