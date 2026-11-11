ECB Warns Legislative Delays Could Push Back Digital Euro Launch

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) European Central Bank Executive Board member Piero Cipollone has urged EU negotiators to strike a deal on the bloc's digital euro legislation before the end of the year, warning that any delay could push back a potential launch initially targeted for 2029.

Speaking at a session of the European Parliament's Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs on Tuesday, Cipollone said adopting the law-part of the EU's wider“Single Currency Package”-would provide the legal certainty the ECB needs to complete its preparatory work. He also cautioned that postponement would increase Europe's reliance on non-European payment providers and could make it harder for European businesses to compete.

Cipollone said adopting digital euro legislation this year is important to keep the ECB's plan for a possible 2029 launch on track. He warned that delay could deepen Europe's dependence on foreign payment providers and affect competitiveness for European companies. The ECB is targeting readiness for a first issuance in 2029, but the Governing Council will determine whether and when issuance occurs after the law passes. EU lawmakers have already advanced negotiations: the European Parliament approved its negotiating position in July after a June committee vote. The ECB's preparations include a 12-month pilot scheduled to start in the second half of 2027.

Key takeawaysWhy the deadline matters for a 2029 digital euro

Cipollone's intervention centers on the relationship between legislation and operational readiness. In his remarks to the European Parliament, he linked legal adoption directly to the ECB's ability to complete preparations for the digital euro in time for a potential first issuance.

According to Cipollone, a delay in adopting the regulation would risk postponing the introduction of the digital euro. That matters not only for timeline considerations, but also for the competitive and strategic stakes he highlighted: he argued that later rollout could entrench Europe's dependence on payment infrastructure and services provided from outside the EU.

The ECB's objective, as it has previously laid out, is to be prepared for a potential first issuance in 2029 if the EU adopts the regulation this year. However, the ECB's internal decision-making still sits downstream of the legislative process. The ECB Governing Council would ultimately decide whether and when to issue the digital euro after the framework law is in place.

Where EU negotiations stand

Legislation for the digital euro is already moving through the EU's institutional process, which is part of why Cipollone is pressing for progress on timing.

Earlier this year, the European Parliament's Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs approved its position on the digital euro legislation in June by a 43–14 vote. Parliament subsequently adopted its negotiating position in July, enabling formal talks with EU member states.

Those steps indicate that the legislative path is not starting from scratch. The key remaining variable, based on Cipollone's comments, is whether negotiators can close agreement quickly enough to preserve the ECB's planning assumptions for 2027 pilot preparation and a possible 2029 issuance window.

ECB preparations: pilot timeline and internal governance

Beyond legislation, the ECB has described practical steps aimed at turning the digital euro concept into something testable. The central bank is preparing a 12-month pilot set to begin in the second half of 2027, with payment providers and selected merchants participating in tests of a beta version of the digital euro, the ECB has said in its materials.

The sequencing implied by these timelines is straightforward: legislation needs to progress in order for the ECB to finalize preparations, and the pilot needs to be scheduled so it can run ahead of any decision about issuance. Cipollone's message to EU negotiators fits that structure-if the legal basis is delayed, the ECB's ability to execute its roadmap weakens.

His remarks also land against a backdrop of leadership transition at the ECB. Earlier coverage noted that President Christine Lagarde announced in October she would step down on Feb. 7, 2027, ahead of the planned pilot. With a leadership change approaching the start of that testing phase, the pressure on the legislative calendar becomes more salient for maintaining momentum across the ECB's project governance and delivery planning.

What investors and businesses should watch next

Cipollone's warnings are less about near-term speculation and more about the governance mechanics that determine whether the digital euro can follow its intended schedule. For market participants and payment-industry stakeholders, the immediate watch item is whether EU institutions can translate the Parliament's negotiating position into adopted legislation before year-end, as Cipollone urged.

Equally important is how the ECB frames the link between legal adoption and readiness milestones. While the ECB aims to be ready for a potential 2029 issuance if legislation is adopted this year, the decision to actually issue remains with the Governing Council after the law passes. That means the timeline could still narrow or broaden depending on legislative progress, pilot learnings, and internal assessments-so readers should monitor the negotiating updates in parallel with any further details on the 2027 pilot structure and participating entities.

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