Wall Street's Bitcoin Pivot Could Drive It To A New All-Time High Mark Moss

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking)co-founder Mark Moss believes BTC could set a new all-time high in 2027 as banks and spot ETFs make it easier for mainstream investors to access.

Speaking on the latest episode of Cointelegraph 's Trade Secrets podcast, Moss said Wall Street's growing interest in Bitcoin has created the“best buying opportunity” for investors.

Bitcoin Could Hit a New All-Time High

Mark Moss is the co-founder and an advisory partner at the Bitcoin Opportunity Fund. He is also the chief

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