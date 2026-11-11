Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish

Wall Street's Bitcoin Pivot Could Drive It To A New All-Time High Mark Moss


Date: 2026-11-11 05:00:25

(MENAFN- Crypto Breaking) Bitcoin Opportunity Fund co-founder Mark Moss believes BTC could set a new all-time high in 2027 as banks and spot ETFs make it easier for mainstream investors to access.

Speaking on the latest episode of Cointelegraph 's Trade Secrets podcast, Moss said Wall Street's growing interest in Bitcoin has created the“best buying opportunity” for investors.

Bitcoin Could Hit a New All-Time High

Mark Moss is the co-founder and an advisory partner at the Bitcoin Opportunity Fund. He is also the chief

Risk & affiliate notice: Crypto assets are volatile and capital is at risk. This article may contain affiliate links.

MENAFN11112026008006017065ID1111946117


Crypto Breaking

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search