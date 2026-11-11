Azerbaijan Discusses Energy Cooperation With Bulgaria And IEA (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Cooperation between Azerbaijan and the International Energy Agency (IEA) was discussed during meetings held on the sidelines of COP31 in Antalya.

According to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Energy, Minister Parviz Shahbazov held bilateral meetings with Bulgaria's Minister of Energy Iva Petrova and IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol.

During the meeting with Petrova, the sides discussed cooperation in the natural gas sector and the development of the Azerbaijan-Georgia-Türkiye-Bulgaria Green Energy Corridor. They also reviewed plans to establish a joint venture for the project and launch a feasibility study.

Moreover, it was noted that the project would facilitate the development of new renewable energy capacities and enable electricity generated in Azerbaijan to be exported to markets in Türkiye and Europe. The sides also exchanged views on the participation of European companies in these projects, as well as opportunities for financing and technological cooperation.

During the meeting with Birol, the sides highly commended the IEA's support for the development of energy initiatives for COP29. They discussed the growing role of electrification in the energy transition, cooperation between Azerbaijan and the IEA in this area, and the possibility of reviewing joint initiatives to align them with new priorities.

The discussions also covered the role of natural gas in ensuring energy security and the opportunities that green energy corridors create for expanding electrification. The sides further reviewed the continuation of Azerbaijan's dialogue and technical cooperation with the IEA on its electrification agenda.