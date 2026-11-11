S&P Global Raises Kazatomprom's Sustainability Score To 55 Points

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)S&P Global has assigned Kazakhstan's National Atomic Company Kazatomprom a Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) score of 55 out of 100, up five points from the previous year, Kazatomprom said.

Kazatomprom's overall environmental, social and governance (ESG) score reached 58 points, significantly exceeding the industry average. The assessment evaluates companies' sustainability performance across environmental, social and governance areas, including transparency and the effectiveness of corporate governance.

According to the company, the improvement in its S&P Global score reflects progress across key ESG areas, including the quality of disclosures, and strengthens confidence among investors and partners. Sustainable development is an integral part of Kazatomprom's 2025-2034 Development Strategy, which provides for strengthening leading business and ESG practices to uphold business integrity.

Kazatomprom is the world's largest uranium producer. The company's attributable production accounted for approximately 20% of global primary uranium production in 2025.

The Group has the industry's largest reserve base and operates 27 deposits grouped into 14 mining assets through its subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates. All of the company's mining operations are located in Kazakhstan and use in-situ recovery (ISR) technology, with a focus on maintaining industry-leading health, safety and environmental standards.

Kazatomprom is Kazakhstan's national atomic company. Its securities are listed on the London Stock Exchange and the Astana International Exchange.

The Group's primary customers are nuclear power plant operators, while its main export markets are in Asia, Europe and the Americas. Kazatomprom sells uranium and uranium products under long-term and short-term contracts, as well as on the spot market. Sales are conducted directly from the company's headquarters in Astana and through its Switzerland-based trading subsidiary, TH Kazakatom AG (THK).