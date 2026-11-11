Huawei Highlights AI-Powered Innovation, Next-Generation Connectivity And Strategic Partnerships At MWC26 Doha

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Doha, Qatar, November, 2026: Huawei concluded its participation as Headline Sponsor of MWC Doha 2026, held from November 8–10 at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre (DECC), reinforcing its commitment to advancing artificial intelligence (AI), next-generation connectivity and resilient digital infrastructure in Qatar and the wider region.

Under the theme“Advancing All Intelligence and Resilience,” Huawei showcased its latest innovations in intelligent connectivity, industry-specific AI applications and cloud infrastructure, while contributing to high-level industry discussions and strengthening strategic partnerships to accelerate Qatar's digital transformation.

A key highlight of Huawei's participation was the keynote address,“The Infrastructure of Intelligence,” delivered by Mr. Liu Kang, President of ICT Marketing and Solution Sales at Huawei. Liu highlighted how the rapid evolution of AI is reshaping digital infrastructure requirements and creating new growth opportunities for telecos operators. He emphasized that computing power determines the depth of intelligence, while connectivity defines its reach, underscoring the essential role of next-generation networks in unlocking AI's full potential and enabling intelligent services at scale.

Huawei also reinforced its contribution to Qatar's next-generation connectivity ambitions as the technology partner in the Communications Regulatory Authority's (CRA) advanced technology trials, conducted in collaboration with Ooredoo Qatar and Vodafone Qatar. Showcased at the State of Qatar Pavilion, the trials demonstrated significant advancements in mobile network speed, capacity and performance, by ultilizing the state-of-art 256T256R RetinaMIMO U6GHz VitaAAU, representing an important step toward the 6G era. Building on CRA's Qatar 6G Testbed Platform initiative, the collaboration highlights the importance of industry partnerships in accelerating innovation and advancing Qatar's digital ambitions.

“Qatar has a clear ambition for its digital future, and Huawei is committed to contributing to this journey,” said Mr. Lin Jincan, President, GCC Region, Huawei.“At MWC Doha 2026, we demonstrated how the latest advances in AI and connectivity can translate into more efficient operations and resilient digital infrastructure for people, businesses, and industries. Through continued collaboration with our customers and partners, we aim to bring global innovation and expertise closer to Qatar's evolving digital needs and support the country's transition towards a knowledge-based, innovation-driven economy, in line with Qatar National Vision 2030.”

During the 3 days of MWC26 Doha, Huawei contributed to major industry discussions through the Smart Mobility Summit, and the Future Networks Summit, where Huawei's experts shared perspectives on the future of intelligent mobility, connected ecosystems, network evolution and the journey toward 6G.

Further strengthening its collaboration with Qatar's technology ecosystem, Huawei signed two strategic Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) during the event. The agreement with Fadaat Media aims to power Mourakeb with advanced cloud infrastructure, while the agreement with Qshield reinforces a 12-year strategic partnership. Together, these collaborations reflect Huawei's commitment to fostering innovation and supporting long-term digital development in Qatar.

Throughout the event, Huawei also demonstrated how its Connectivity and AItoX portfolios, alongside Huawei Cloud capabilities, can support telecommunications operators, enterprises and government entities in enhancing digital experiences, improving operational efficiency and accelerating AI adoption across industries.

Huawei's participation at MWC Doha 2026 reaffirmed its commitment to working closely with customers, partners and industry stakeholders to advance Qatar National Vision 2030 and Digital Agenda 2030, supporting the development of a more connected, intelligent and resilient digital economy.

About Huawei:

Founded in 1987, Huawei is a leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices. We have approximately 213,000 employees, and we operate in more than 170 countries and regions, serving more than three billion people around the world.

Our vision and mission is to bring digital to every person, home and organization for a fully connected, intelligent world. To this end, we will drive ubiquitous connectivity and promote equal access to networks; bring cloud and artificial intelligence to all four corners of the earth to provide superior computing power where you need it, when you need it; build digital platforms to help all industries and organizations become more agile, efficient, and dynamic; redefine user experience with AI, making it more personalized for people in all aspects of their life, whether they're at home, in the office, or on the go.