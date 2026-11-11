A special Eid Al Etihad drone show will light up the skies above Global Village on 02 and 03 December “UAE Glory and Pride”, a theatrical operetta will take to the Main Stage from 01 to 03 December, alongside a programme of traditional Emirati cultural performances Guests can discover Emirati products and handicrafts and enjoy traditional flavours, celebrating the UAE's heritage through shopping and dining

Dubai, UAE, November, 2026 – Some call it their birthplace, others have travelled from across the world to make it their home. This Eid Al Etihad, Global Village brings these stories together in a celebration of the UAE and the sense of belonging that connects its people. From 1 December to 3 December, the region's premier multicultural family destination for entertainment, dining, shopping and attractions will welcome families and friends to mark the 55th Eid Al Etihad through shared moments of pride, traditional Emirati performances and experiences that honour the nation's heritage. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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At Global Village, where cultures meet and families make memories together, the occasion holds a special meaning. It is an opportunity for generations to celebrate side by side, for guests to discover the traditions at the heart of the UAE and for everyone who considers the country home to share their appreciation for the nation and the life they have built here.

Starting from 27 November, the colours of the UAE flag will illuminate Global Village's gates and main landmarks, while Eid Al Etihad decorations will adorn its streets, setting the scene for family photos to remember.

A celebration of culture and pride:

The celebration of Emirati heritage will continue through cultural shows from 01 to 03 December. On the Main Stage,“UAE Glory and Pride”, a 30-minute theatrical operetta, will pay tribute to the nation's rich heritage, visionary leadership and the enduring unity of its people. Combining music, theatrical performance and traditional dance, the production will bring the UAE's maritime and desert traditions to life, celebrating the achievements of its present and aspirations for its future. The performances will take place atandon Tuesday, 1 December; 7:50 PM and 10:45 PM on Wednesday, 2 December; and 7:50 PM and 9:25 PM on Thursday, 3 December. Performance timings are subject to change without prior notice.

The programme will also include Rawah, Harbiya, Nadbah and Nuaishat performances that will bring traditional cultural expressions to life, inviting guests to connect with the customs that continue to unite generations. On 02 and 03 December, a special Eid Al Etihad drone show will light up the skies above Global Village, with families and friends gathering to enjoy the displays as part of the celebrations.

Locally made creations and crafts

Beyond the stage, guests can experience Emirati heritage through the people, crafts and flavours that keep its traditions alive.

At the UAE Pavilion, 971 Community Pavilion and Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation for Humanitarian Works Pavilion, guests can explore Emirati products and Eid Al Etihad collections, including offerings from productive Emirati families. Each visit offers an opportunity to support local talent and discover the creativity and care behind their work.

The Heritage Village, affiliated with the Hamdan Bin Mohammed Heritage Center, will continue to welcome guests throughout the season, offering authentic Emirati handicrafts, cultural displays and shopping experiences rooted in the country's heritage.

A taste of home:

For many, that connection is also found in familiar flavours. From freshly prepared ragag bread to luqaimat, guests can enjoy beloved Emirati favourites alongside dishes from around the world, sharing a taste of the UAE with family and friends. For those looking to stop for a bite, Maqha Hamad at Heritage Village and Emirati Food kiosks, are great spots to enjoy these traditional flavours.

This Eid Al Etihad, Global Village invites guests to celebrate what the UAE means to them through the traditions they cherish, the memories they have made and the place they call home. As the region's favourite family destination, Global Village continues to create moments of joy and belonging, welcoming guests to 'A More Wonderful World'.

About Global Village:

Global Village is the region's premier multicultural family destination for entertainment, dining, shopping, and attractions. Part of Dubai Holding Entertainment, it continues to grow in popularity and maintain a deep connection with its guests, reinforcing its status as the most prominent entertainment and cultural hub in the region. Since opening its gates in 1997, Global Village has welcomed over 100 million guests.

Building on this success, Global Village Season 31 offers a spectacular experience hosting 29 pavilions representing over 90 cultures, with more than 3,500 shopping outlets and over 250 dining options. The park is home to 400 world-class performers featuring in 40,000 shows. Guests can also enjoy over 200 rides and games at Carnaval®, making Global Village home to the largest and most diverse range of events, shows, shopping and dining experiences.

About Dubai Holding EntertainmentTM:

Dubai Holding Entertainment is one of the largest diversified entertainment groups in the region. It develops, operates and manages some of Dubai's most iconic attractions and family destinations, creating exceptional experiences, attracting millions of guests each year. The portfolio includes Dubai ParksTM and Resorts, the Middle East's largest theme park, comprising of MOTIONGATETM Dubai, the largest Hollywood-inspired theme park in the region, LEGOLAND® Dubai Theme Park, LEGOLAND® Water Park, and the region's only LEGO® themed LEGOLAND® Hotel as well as Real Madrid World, the first ever football theme park together with The World of Riverland where you can live Dubai's most surprising day out with many entertainment, dining and fun options. LAPITATM, Dubai ParksTM and Resorts, Autograph Collection, a 5-star Polynesian-themed family hotel that is part of Marriott International, offers guests a stay just steps from the world-famous parks T-REX Glamping, also at Dubai ParksTM and Resorts, is the region's only dinosaur-themed glamping experience. Owned and operated by Dubai Holding Entertainment, the destination offers premium short-stay accommodation in air-conditioned tents and family suites, alongside themed dining and dinosaur-inspired entertainment. Coca-Cola Arena, one of the region's largest multipurpose indoor arenas; Wild Wadi WaterparkTM, a premium boutique waterpark experience, with views of Burj Al Arab Jumeirah; ROXY Cinemas, offering a premium cinema experience across Dubai including Roxy Xtreme, the largest screen in Middle East and North Africa; The Green Planet Dubai, the Middle East's only indoor tropical rainforest with an outdoor Nature Park, Global Village, the region's leading multicultural family destination for culture, shopping, and entertainment (between October and April); Ain Dubai, the largest and tallest observation wheel in the world, The View Palm Jumeirah, the highest vantage point on Palm Jumeirah with 240 meters above ground with 360-degree views; Arabian Radio Network (ARN), the largest radio network in the region; MPN, a multimedia sales house operating premium out-of-home assets, video production, event sponsorship, and activations; among many others.