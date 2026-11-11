The Institute Of Foundation Models Unveils PAN 2, An Open World Model For Physical Intelligence
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) ABU DHABI, UAE, November, 2026 - The Institute of Foundation Models (IFM), established by Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI), today released PAN 2, an open, general-purpose world model that brings physical intelligence within reach. Give it a starting scene and an action in words, and PAN 2 simulates a video of what happens next, grounded in physics, time, and space. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.
IFM is a global AI research lab dedicated to open, independent development of frontier-class foundation models. Launched in May 2025 by MBZUAI, it operates labs in Abu Dhabi, Silicon Valley, and Paris. Its portfolio includes the K2 series of fully open-source LLMs, Jais, the most advanced Arabic LLM, and PAN, the next-generation world model for physical intelligence. About Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence:
MBZUAI is a research university in Abu Dhabi, founded in 2019, it enrolled its first graduate students in 2021 and opened a highly selective undergraduate program in 2025. Recognized globally for its research excellence, it has nearly a thousand students from more than 70 countries. Learn more at ac.
Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.Join the waiting list. Earn A language model predicts the next word. A world model simulates the next world, letting people and AI agents ask,“what happens if I do this?” and see the answer before they act. IFM researchers call this simulative reasoning: a way for agents to learn and plan without costly, slow, or irreversible real-world trials. “A language model learns the world as it has been written down. That is book knowledge, and it takes you a long way, but you cannot learn to swim from a book,” said Eric Xing, Founder of IFM and President and University Professor of Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI).“Physical intelligence begins when a system can simulate what its actions would do. PAN 2 is our foundation for that.” Two kinds of reasoning, one powerful system
-
Conceptual reasoning: A large language model works out what will happen and when, producing a time-stamped description of events, actions, and camera movement.
Perceptual reasoning: A video diffusion model, trained from scratch by IFM on real-world videos chosen for physical dynamics rather than visual appeal, turns that description into video, filling in details like how a wave breaks or how a hand grips a pipette.
-
Six core dimensions (physical consistency, causal coherence, entity persistence, constraint satisfaction, viewpoint invariance and objective dynamics): PAN 2 placed just behind MiniMax-H3 and ahead of four other models.
Multi-step planning: PAN 2 completed more full plans than any other model tested.
Public benchmarks: Third overall on the Physics-IQ Verified leaderboard and first among open-weight models.
IFM is a global AI research lab dedicated to open, independent development of frontier-class foundation models. Launched in May 2025 by MBZUAI, it operates labs in Abu Dhabi, Silicon Valley, and Paris. Its portfolio includes the K2 series of fully open-source LLMs, Jais, the most advanced Arabic LLM, and PAN, the next-generation world model for physical intelligence. About Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence:
MBZUAI is a research university in Abu Dhabi, founded in 2019, it enrolled its first graduate students in 2021 and opened a highly selective undergraduate program in 2025. Recognized globally for its research excellence, it has nearly a thousand students from more than 70 countries. Learn more at ac.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment