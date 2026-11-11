Two CRPF Personnel Injured In Kulgam Terror Attack In Jammu Kashmir

CRPF Personnel Targeted in Kulgam Attack

Kulgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 11 (ANI): Two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were injured after unidentified motorcycle-borne assailants opened fire on security personnel deployed at a checkpoint in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday afternoon, CRPF officials said. The incident took place at around 2:15 pm when the assailants fired at the CRPF personnel before fleeing the spot. The injured personnel were shifted to a hospital in Anantnag district for treatment. Further details into the incident are awaited.

Previous Incident Reported in Chhattisgarh

Last month in Chhattisgarh, four CRPF officers were injured in an IED blast while defusing residual explosives at Alarmedgu camp in Sukma district. The officers belonged to the Ammunition Technician Team (ATT) of the 50th Battalion CRPF. Their mission was to inspect various CRPF camps within the Konta Range, including Pidmel, Dabbakonta, Kolaiguda and Alarmedgu, and safely dispose of unserviceable or residual explosives stored in the area.

The team was carrying out the explosive disposal process when a fragment of an explosive or a bomb accidentally detonated in the area, resulting in injuries to the CRPF officers. The following officers sustained injuries in the unforeseen accident: ASI MK Tiwari, ASI Anish Khan, Inspector Amarnath Mishra and Head Constable Kuldeep Raj. Following the incident, all four injured personnel were administered first aid and swiftly transported to the Government Hospital in Konta, where they received appropriate medical care. (ANI)

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