CPM MP John Brittas Hails Sonia Gandhi Memoir Role Of Left In UPA

Brittas on CPM's Role in UPA

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) was not seeking power or government positions when it extended support to the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA), but was guided by the principle of keeping the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) out of power, CPI MP John Brittas said on Wednesday while commenting on Sonia Gandhi's memoir Belonging: A Journey of Love. Brittas said Gandhi had given adequate recognition to the role played by the CPM and Left parties in the formation of the UPA, urging Congress leaders in Kerala to reflect on the acknowledgement.

"One of the important aspects of her memoir is related to the role of the CPM and the Left parties in the formation of UPA. I feel that Sonia Gandhi has given enough credit to the CPM, and her own party colleagues in Kerala at least should ponder over that," Brittas said.

Highlighting the Left's contribution to the Congress-led alliance, he said CPM leaders had shouldered the responsibility of preventing the BJP from coming to power, despite the party choosing not to participate in the government.

"The responsibility shouldered by the CPM leaders in ensuring BJP is out of power. And CPM, as all know, we didn't participate in the government. We were not after power. We were not after positions or chairs. Our cardinal principle of extending support to the Congress Party was to keep the BJP away from power," he said.

Brittas Critiques BJP Stance

Responding to the BJP's criticism of Gandhi's memoir, Brittas referred to former Deputy Prime Minister and senior BJP leader LK Advani's remarks concerning the demolition of the Babri Masjid.

"The BJP should actually go back to the interview given by LK Advani that even he himself was deceived by the Karsevaks or the Sangh Parivar team which demolished Babri Masjid," he said.

Questioning the BJP's treatment of Advani after he expressed his views, Brittas asked, "What was the reason why L.K. Advani was dumped from the BJP leadership? Because he expressed his views with regard to certain individuals and certain situations."

Shinde Defends Sonia Gandhi

Meanwhile, Congress leader and former Union Home Minister Sushil Kumar Shinde also defended Gandhi, describing her as an emotional person who was deeply affected by wrongdoing in society. Shinde said he had not received a copy of the memoir but intended to read it.

Recalling his interactions with Gandhi, he said, "Sonia Gandhi ji is basically a very emotional person. Whenever she sees something wrong happening in society, tears come to her eyes. I have witnessed this many times."

Recalling his political journey, Shinde said former Prime Ministers Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi had helped him progress from being an ordinary Congress worker to holding important positions in the government.

"I was just an ordinary party worker. Rajiv Gandhi ji and Indira Gandhi ji helped me progress. I was a minister in Maharashtra, and from there I was brought to Delhi, where I received several important positions in the Central Government," he said.

Targeting the BJP over its criticism of Sonia Gandhi, Shinde alleged that the party consistently opposed her and the Congress while overlooking her contributions to the poor.

"It is the BJP's job to oppose Sonia Gandhi and the Congress, regardless of what happens. They keep opposing them all the time. They don't like the good work Sonia Gandhi ji has done for this country. They never talk about the work she has done for the poor. They always have negative things to say about her," he added.

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