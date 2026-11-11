Expelled Leader Kripa Alva Grilled Again Over Siddaramaiah Sting Video

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 11 (ANI): Expelled Congress leader Kripa Alva on Wednesday appeared before the Karnataka Central Crime Branch (CCB) for questioning for the second time in connection with the alleged sting operation linked to former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. Kripa Alva is alleged to be involved in the sting operation.

Investigation into Sting Operation

On October 28, Bengaluru City Police said the investigation into the alleged sting video operation targeting Siddaramaiah, which is circulating on social media, has prima facie found that the allegations are part of a fabricated and deliberately constructed narrative. In a press note, the Office of the Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru City, said a comprehensive investigation is underway into the creation, recording, possession, transfer and subsequent dissemination of the alleged sting video of Siddaramaiah, which has seen widespread media coverage and public speculation.

"The evidence gathered so far prima facie indicates that the allegations of sexual abuse portrayed in the video is part of a fabricated and deliberately constructed narrative. The statements recorded, and evidence collected during the investigation thus far do not substantiate the occurrence of any such incident as depicted in the video," the police said.

Forensic Findings and Evidence

Police said all individuals appearing in the video related to the alleged sting operation of Siddaramaiah have been identified and extensively examined, some on multiple occasions. Their statements and the evidence collected so far, prima facie, show that the allegations made or implied in the recording about any individuals mentioned in the video are false and concocted.

The original mobile phone allegedly used to record the video has been traced, recovered and seized. It has been forwarded for forensic examination to establish authenticity, integrity and other technical aspects. Significantly, police said the video was allegedly recorded in 2023, purportedly concerning an incident dating back to 2011.

Political Reactions

The Congress has maintained that the alleged video was circulated to malign Siddaramaiah's image. Congress MLA and KSRTC Chairman S R Srinivas has alleged, "I do not know if the investigation by Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Seemanth Kumar, which mentions Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy's residence in connection with the sting operation case, is accurate. Siddaramaiah had filed a complaint requesting an investigation." (ANI)

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