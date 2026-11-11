Late Indian Idol Winner Prashant Tamang To Appear In Maatrubhumi

Prashant Tamang to appear in posthumous film role

Late Indian Idol winner Prashant Tamang will be seen in a key role in Salman Khan-starrer 'Maatrubhumi'. On Tuesday, the film's trailer was unveiled, offering audiences the glimpse of the war drama inspired by the 2020 Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese troops. Seeing Prashant in the trailer left his friend Meiyang Chang overwhelmed with emotion and happiness. In an Instagram post, Meiyang wrote, "Mere and his final screen appearance! I'm so glad Salman Khan's 'Maatrubhumi' (erstwhile Battle of G) is finally hitting the theatres next month so that everybody who loved Prashant Tamang can finally see him in this amazing look. From Idol to Nepali films to Paatal Lok to the biggest screens worldwide." added, "If you were here, I'd have teased you saying Saale, kya lag raha hai!!! Ye sach mein tu hai? Or... O Bensooo, ye role mujhe kyoooooon nahin mila? Jokes apart, you were so excited for this one and in a manner that was so typically you, would still be shy and awkward telling me about it. I wish we could've watched this together WILL be watching it together. We will be watching you."

Background on the actor and film

Prashant passed away earlier this year, in January. He was the winner of Indian Idol Season 3. Besides cementing his position in music, he also entered acting, famously appearing in 'Paatal Lok Season 2'. Now his fans will see him in 'Maatrubhumi', which is set to be released on December 4. Produced by Salma Khan under the banner of Salman Khan Films, 'Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace' is directed by Apoorva Lakhia and also stars Chitrangada Singh in a pivotal role.

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