Mumbai Viral Video 200 Metres Of Terror: Speeding Swift Dzire Drags Police Constable On Bonnet, CCTV Clip Emerges

A routine vehicle inspection in Navi Mumbai's Kalamboli area took a dangerous turn after a speeding Swift Dzire allegedly rammed into a police constable and dragged him nearly 200 metres on its bonnet before fleeing the spot. The officer was apparently severely hurt in the incident, which was caught on camera. Two individuals who were reportedly traveling in the car are being sought for by the police.

The wounded policeman has been named as Dilip Bhoi, who was performing a routine vehicle check in Kalamboli at the time of the incident, according to a News18 report. The policeman was allegedly struck by a Swift Dzire vehicle that was supposedly carrying two people when the driver failed to halt during the inspection.

The impact caused Bhoi to land on the bonnet of the vehicle. Rather than halting, the vehicle purportedly increased speed and persisted in driving, towing the policeman for about 200 meters. The constable allegedly incurred significant injuries.

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The video has elicited apprehensions over the safety of law enforcement officers doing roadside car checks. The vehicle allegedly carried a fake registration number plate, raising further suspicion about its occupants. Both suspects are said to be absconding, and police have initiated efforts to trace them. Further details including the identity of the two accused are awaited.

Separate Incident Reported

In a separate case from last month, a road accident in Nashik district claimed the life of a police sub-inspector deployed for traffic management and security arrangements. The incident occurred on October 18 near Nanduri, at the foothills of Saptashrungi Gad.