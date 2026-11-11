Tajikistan Participates In CSTO Joint Ministerial Meeting In Moscow

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)A delegation from Tajikistan led by Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin participated in a joint meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers, the Council of Defense Ministers and the Committee of Secretaries of Security Councils of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) in Moscow on November 10, 2026.

According to the Tajik Foreign Ministry, the participants discussed current issues of cooperation within the organization, including the agenda of the CSTO Collective Security Council session. They also exchanged views on key aspects of regional and international security.

Following the meeting, the participants approved draft documents aimed at further strengthening security and preventing cross-border threats.

The CSTO is a regional intergovernmental organization established in 2002 under the framework of the Collective Security Treaty, which was signed on May 15, 1992.

The organization's main areas of activity include strengthening collective security, coordinating military and political cooperation, and combating common threats such as international terrorism, extremism, drug trafficking, illegal migration, and transnational organized crime.

The CSTO's institutional framework includes the Collective Security Council, the Council of Foreign Ministers, the Council of Defense Ministers and the Committee of Secretaries of Security Councils. These bodies coordinate cooperation among member states and develop joint approaches to regional and international security issues.