NEW RESEARCH: MORE THAN A THIRD OF BRITS SAY PERSONAL AND SENTIMENTAL GIFTS MAKE THEM FEEL MOST APPRECIATED AT CHRISTMAS

Yet fewer than half (49%) think their family knows their favourite band.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Finding the perfect Christmas present for someone you love isn't always as easy as it sounds, according to new research commissioned by British audio brand KEF.And it seems we aren't as good at knowing what our loved ones want as we might think. Only 56 percent of Brits think their family knows what they'd genuinely like for Christmas, showing the gap between wanting to give a thoughtful gift and knowing what will make someone happy.So, what makes a Christmas gift truly meaningful? For more than a third of Brits (36 percent), it's the personal and sentimental gifts that make them feel most appreciated at Christmas.But while we might know someone's hobbies, how well do we really know their taste in music? While 64 percent of Brits believe their family knows their hobbies, fewer than half (49 percent) think they know their favourite band, suggesting that even those closest to us might not know the music that means the most to us.And it's not just finding a gift that reflects someone's personality that shows you care, but the experiences we share that makes the Christmas season truly special. Three in ten Brits (30 percent) say watching films together is one of their favourite ways to spend time with friends and family over the festive period. These shared moments remind us that the best parts of Christmas aren't always the things we unwrap, but the experiences we enjoy together.Samara Wilson, Senior Marketing Manager at KEF said,“Music is such a personal thing, and is often tied to our most treasured memories, which is why it can make such a thoughtful gift. Christmas is a lovely moment to give something that feels genuinely meaningful, rather than just another present under the tree.”This thinking is at the heart of KEF's global campaign Play It Again, which celebrates the most memorable listening moments of the year and the role remarkable sound plays in bringing people together.KEF is bringing this sentiment to life at its Christmas Preview Event at KEF Music Gallery London on 12 November, with gift ideas designed to make loved ones feel truly appreciated. Rather than focusing on products, the event will explore the different personalities and interests that make everyone unique. From the music obsessive to the design lover, guests can explore gifting ideas tailored to the people they're shopping for. The event is free to attend, with tickets available here.ENDSThis research of 2,000 UK nat rep was commissioned by KEF and conducted by Censuswide in October 2026.

Oliver Dennis

Ranieri Agency

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NEW RESEARCH: MORE THAN A THIRD OF BRITS SAY PERSONAL AND SENTIMENTAL GIFTS MAKE THEM FEEL MOST APPRECIATED AT CHRISTMAS News Provided By Ranieri Agency November 11, 2026, 09:21 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle



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