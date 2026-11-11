Hanukkah Begins Dec. 4 This Year: Flowershopping Suggests Ordering Holiday Flowers Early

Serenade in Blue, a blue flower arrangement for Hanukkah flowers from FlowerShopping.

Flower Shopping Flower Delivery

FlowerShopping, a family-owned flower company delivering nationwide since 1910, shares timing tips for Hanukkah and Christmas flowers.

- FlowerShoppingLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Hanukkah begins at sundown on Friday, December 4, 2026, three weeks before Christmas on Friday, December 25. With the first night arriving earlier than many expect, FlowerShopping, a family-owned flower company delivering nationwide since 1910, suggests ordering holiday flowers for both celebrations early.Quick facts- Hanukkah 2026: begins at sundown Friday, December 4, and runs eight nights.- Christmas 2026: Friday, December 25.- For Hanukkah: blue and white arrangements, including Serenade in Blue, Festival of Lights, Blue Horizons, and White Roses and Lilies.- For Christmas: red poinsettias, holiday centerpieces and bouquets, including the Christmas Wishes Centerpiece and Holiday Splendor.- Each arrangement is hand arranged by a professional designer and delivered fresh by a professional delivery driver. The flowers are never shipped in a box.- Orders can be placed online 24 hours a day, 7 days a week."With Hanukkah starting in early December this year, mid-November is the time to plan holiday flowers for both celebrations," the company said.Blue and white for the eight nightsBlue and white are the traditional colors of Hanukkah. Arrangements with white roses, lilies, hydrangea, delphinium and iris suit a holiday table or a gift for a host on any of the eight nights. Blue and white arrangements are available at Hanukkah Flowers, and the Winter White Tulips and the Winter White Collection suit a table set in white.Red, green and white for ChristmasPoinsettias remain a Christmas standard and last through the season with basic care. Centerpieces with red roses, carnations, holly and evergreens suit a dinner table or mantel. Browse Christmas Plants for poinsettias and other plants, and Christmas Flowers for centerpieces and bouquets.Planning around both holidaysFor households and offices that celebrate both holidays, one early order can cover the first night of Hanukkah, and a second arrangement or a poinsettia can follow closer to Christmas. Some families gather on the first night, Friday, December 4, and others on the weekend that follows. An arrangement delivered before the first night can stay on the table through the eight nights with basic care: fresh water each day and a spot away from candles and heat vents.What to write on a Hanukkah card-“Wishing you a happy Hanukkah and eight bright nights.”-“Happy Hanukkah from our family to yours.”-“Thinking of you as the candles are lit this year.”Choosing a sizeMost bouquets and arrangements come in three sizes, As Shown, Deluxe and Premium. A smaller arrangement suits a side table or a gift for a host, and a larger centerpiece suits a holiday dinner for the whole family.About FlowerShoppingFlowerShopping is a family-owned flower company that has offered nationwide delivery since 1910. Arrangements are hand arranged by a professional designer and delivered fresh by a professional delivery driver. Customers can order online 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year at

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Hanukkah Begins Dec. 4 This Year: FlowerShopping Suggests Ordering Holiday Flowers Early News Provided By DSG November 11, 2026, 09:24 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Retail



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