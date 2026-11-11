Bengaluru-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express: Check Route, Timings, 12 Stops And Expected Launch Date

The Bengaluru-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express is expected to launch on November 13. Check the proposed route, timings, 12 stops, weekly schedule, journey duration and average speed of the new train connecting Karnataka and Goa.

The Indian Railways is expected to introduce a new Vande Bharat Express connecting Bengaluru and Madgaon in Goa on November 13, offering passengers an additional travel option between Karnataka and the coastal state.

The proposed semi-high-speed service aims to improve rail connectivity across the western coastal region, particularly for passengers travelling between Bengaluru, Mangaluru and Goa.

Operating along the coastal route, the train is expected to cover approximately 670 km, connecting several important towns and tourist destinations along the way.

With multiple stops across Karnataka, the new service is also expected to cater to the growing demand for comfortable and convenient rail travel.

The proposed Vande Bharat Express will connect Yesvantpur in Bengaluru with Madgaon in Goa, passing through several important railway stations in Karnataka.

The service is expected to commence operations on November 13. The coastal route via Mangaluru will provide passengers with better connectivity to destinations such as Udupi, Kundapura, Murdeshwar and Karwar.

The introduction of this service is expected to improve travel convenience between Karnataka and Goa while offering passengers another premium rail travel option along the coastal corridor.

According to the proposed timetable, the Yesvantpur-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express (Train No. 26655) will depart from Yesvantpur at 7:35 am and arrive at Madgaon at 8:55 pm.

In the return direction, Train No. 26656 will leave Madgaon at 8:20 am and reach Yesvantpur at 9:15 pm.

The onward journey is expected to take approximately 13 hours and 20 minutes, while the return trip will take around 12 hours and 55 minutes. These timings are expected to offer passengers a convenient daytime travel option between the two destinations.

The Bengaluru-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express is expected to operate six days a week in both directions. According to the proposed schedule, the Yesvantpur-Madgaon service will not operate on Wednesdays.

Meanwhile, the Madgaon-Yesvantpur service will remain suspended on Thursdays.

The six-day operating schedule is expected to provide regular rail connectivity for passengers travelling between Bengaluru, coastal Karnataka and Goa.

Passengers are advised to check the official Indian Railways timetable before planning their journeys, as the schedule may be subject to change.

The new Vande Bharat Express is expected to halt at 12 stations along its route, connecting important towns and coastal destinations across Karnataka. The proposed stops will provide passengers with access to several locations between Bengaluru and Goa.

The expected stops are:



Yesvantpur

Shravanabelagola

Hassan

Sakleshpur

Subrahmanya Road

Kabaka Puttur

Mangaluru Junction

Udupi

Kundapura

Mookambika Road Byndoor

Murdeshwar

Gokarna Road

Karwar Madgaon

These stations are expected to make the service convenient for passengers travelling to different parts of coastal Karnataka. The route also connects several popular tourist and pilgrimage destinations, potentially making the train a useful option for both regular travellers and tourists.

The proposed Bengaluru-Madgaon service comes amid growing passenger demand for premium train services along Karnataka's coastal railway network.

Several trains operating in the region have reportedly recorded high occupancy levels, indicating an increasing preference for comfortable rail journeys.

The introduction of another Vande Bharat Express is expected to provide passengers with an additional travel option while strengthening connectivity between Bengaluru, coastal Karnataka and Goa.

The service could also benefit tourists exploring destinations along the western coastline.

The proposed train is expected to cover approximately 670 km between Yesvantpur and Madgaon. The journey towards Goa is expected to take around 13 hours and 20 minutes, while the return service is scheduled to complete the trip in approximately 12 hours and 55 minutes.

Based on the proposed distance and journey duration, the train is expected to record an average speed of around 54 kmph towards Madgaon and approximately 53 kmph on its return journey.

Despite being part of the Vande Bharat network, the service is expected to have a relatively lower average speed and a longer journey duration compared with several other routes. Its key advantage, however, will be improved connectivity between Bengaluru, coastal Karnataka and Goa.