Global Village To Celebrate UAE National Day With Drone Show, Cultural Performances

Global Village is set to celebrate Eid Al Etihad with a bang this year, with the destination announcing special experiences for visitors from December 1 to 3.

Even before the official celebrations start, the spirit of the occasion will be felt in Global Village with the colours of the UAE flag illuminating gates and main landmarks, and Eid Al Etihad decorations adorning its streets from November 27.

On December 2 and 3, a special Eid Al Etihad drone show will light up the skies above Global Village, with families and friends gathering to enjoy the displays as part of the celebrations.

Cultural shows

Emirati heritage will be showcased through cultural shows from December 1 to 3.

On the Main Stage, 'UAE Glory and Pride', a 30-minute theatrical operetta, will pay tribute to the nation's rich heritage, visionary leadership and the enduring unity of its people. The production is set to bring the UAE's maritime and desert traditions to life.

The performances will take place at 7.50pm and 9.35pm on Tuesday, December 1; 7.50pm and 10.45pm on Wednesday, December 2; and 7.50pm and 9.25pm on Thursday, December 3. Performance timings are subject to change without prior notice.

The programme will also include Rawah, Harbiya, Nadbah and Nuaishat performances.

Locally made creations and crafts

At the UAE Pavilion, 971 Community Pavilion and Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation for Humanitarian Works Pavilion, guests can explore Emirati products and Eid Al Etihad collections, including offerings from Emirati families.

The Heritage Village, affiliated with the Hamdan Bin Mohammed Heritage Center, will continue to welcome guests throughout the season, offering authentic Emirati handicrafts, cultural displays and shopping experiences rooted in the country's heritage.

From freshly prepared ragag bread to luqaimat, guests can enjoy beloved Emirati favourites alongside dishes from around the world. Maqha Hamad at Heritage Village and Emirati Food kiosks are great spots to enjoy these traditional flavours.