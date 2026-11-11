Dubai Residential Values Post First Monthly Gain Since February

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Dubai's residential property market showed fresh signs of resilience in October, with home values recording their first monthly increase since February, suggesting the sector may be entering a more stable and sustainable phase after a period of rapid expansion.

According to the latest ValuStrat Price Index report, residential capital values rose 0.1 per cent month-on-month in October, ending an eight-month period of price corrections. While values remain 5.7 per cent below year-earlier levels, the latest uptick points to improving market stability and growing confidence among buyers.

Recommended For You

The data indicates a market that is becoming more selective and quality-driven rather than broadly speculative. Notably, none of the 72 communities tracked by ValuStrat recorded monthly price declines in October, while 19 neighbourhoods posted gains, highlighting a more balanced market environment.

Another notable trend was a shift in buyer preference towards completed homes. Ready-property transactions climbed 23.9 per cent from September to 3,602 deals, reflecting demand from end-users and investors seeking immediately available assets. While off-plan sales eased to 7,042 transactions, they still represented around two-thirds of total residential activity, underlining the segment's continued importance to Dubai's property ecosystem.

Villa and apartment prices both recorded modest monthly growth of 0.1 per cent. Several established villa communities continued to outperform, with Jumeirah Islands posting annual value growth of 7.3 per cent and Emirates Hills rising 4.3 per cent, demonstrating sustained demand for premium family-oriented neighbourhoods.

In the apartment segment, Al Quoz Fourth and Dubai Sports City recorded annual gains of 3 per cent and 2.5 per cent respectively, showing that demand remains healthy across a range of mid-market and lifestyle-focused communities.

At the luxury end of the market, activity remained particularly strong. October saw 24 ready-home transactions above Dh30 million, including nine sales exceeding Dh50 million. The deals were concentrated in some of Dubai's most sought-after locations, including Palm Jumeirah, Emirates Hills, Dubai Hills Estate, DIFC, Al Barari, The World Islands and Dubai Marina.

The performance of the ultra-prime segment reinforces Dubai's continued appeal among global high-net-worth investors, even as the broader market undergoes a period of consolidation.

Overall, the latest figures suggest Dubai's residential sector is transitioning from a phase of rapid price appreciation towards a more mature market where location, asset quality and long-term fundamentals are playing a greater role in purchasing decisions. The return to monthly growth, combined with strong activity in completed homes and luxury properties, points to a healthier and more sustainable trajectory for the emirate's housing market.